IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad signs JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd as Title Sponsor

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Hyderabad, 14th January 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad is proud to announce JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd- a leading cement company in the country, as its Title Sponsors of IPL Season -13.

Both JK Lakshmi Cement and Sunrisers Hyderabad are strong brands who always strive for excellence by constantly raising the bar to surpass their own performance, every time they take the field.

Speaking on the association, Dr. Shailendra Chouksey, Whole-Time Director of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd said, ‘’Both brands are known for the tenacious attitude, consistent performance, inherent strengths such as discipline & dedication and out of box thinking. Both the brands have an unflinching belief in Team Spirit which is a hallmark of their persona both on and off the field. Team Sunrisers is well balanced in all departments of game and their consistent, durable and excellent performance over the years strikes a common chord with the brand JK Lakshmi Cement.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. K. Shanmugham, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are pleased to welcome JK Lakshmi Cement as the title sponsor with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League. JK Lakshmi Cement is a part of prestigious JK Organisation. With a legacy of over 135 years, the brand enjoys the trust of its customers and all stakeholders and its philosophy resonates with ours. This is an important season for us and we’re looking forward to having their valuable support for what promises to be an exhilarating, and hopefully in our case, a triumphant journey ahead.”

The aspiration of both partners is to strive to rise and scale newer heights and give their Fans and Customers the Very Best Experience.