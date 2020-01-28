Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd announces the launch of 1Sports in India

Representational Image

New Delhi, January 28, 2020: Gurgaon based Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd, today announced the launch of its sports programming repertoire on its channel 1Sports – a premium sports channel offering for the Indian sports fans. 1Sports will continue bringing to the Indian audience a bouquet of high-quality sporting action with the best quality broadcast.

MD, Lex Sportel, Mr.R.C. Venkateish commented on the development and said, “As Lex Sportel, we have been bringing the best of quality sporting action to the Indian sports fans. 1Sports will continue to bring the same properties as provided to fans earlier with a different brand name. We want to ensure that the fans continue to get the most out of their favourite sport on our channel.”

1Sports whose programming ranges across sports like Cricket, Wrestling, football, golf, motorsports, tennis and contact sports amongst others. In football, 1Sports will be broadcasting the ongoing Hero I-League season. The 1Sports football roster also contains the likes of Coupe De France and Scottish Professional Football League. In golf, European Tour, The Open, PGA Championship, , Hero Challenge, Australian Open, and several other Marquee properties under negotiations, Hero Indian Open & Hero Women’s Indian Open will be the key attractions.

Lex Sportel, known for bringing one of the best contact sport action in the country to the TV audiences with its own I.P. WIN Dangal Ke Soorma along with shows like WOS, ROH, NJPW, Bellator & Cage Warriors 1Sports will be the only channel with a roster of six contact sport shows.

In addition, famous properties like Afghanistan Premier League, Pakistan Super League, and BPL, etc. have been part of Lex Sportel’s repertoire and Lex Sportel will endeavor to continue these relationships & Everest Premier League in cricket will complete the existing programming portfolio for the channel.

Lex Sportel Vision which in 2018 acquired the rights for the Nidahas Trophy India-Sri Lanka Bangladesh tri-series has also for its channel 1Sports qualified as one of the shortlisted bidders for the Global TV and Radio rights for the Sri Lanka Cricket Rights coming up shortly.

The channel is available across platforms around the country.