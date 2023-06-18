Mumbai City FC and the OSCAR Foundation are two organizations making significant contributions to the football scene in Mumbai. The club achieved a remarkable victory in the 2022-23 season, becoming the Hero ISL League's winners. They also made history as the first Indian club to secure wins in the prestigious AFC Champions League.

The OSCAR Foundation uses football as a medium for personal development among children from low-income backgrounds, affecting the lives of thousands youngsters across multiple Indian states. Together, these organizations embody the passion, success, and positive impact of football in Mumbai.

In a ground-breaking partnership, Mumbai City FC has joined forces with the OSCAR Foundation to launch the transformative 'Healthy Goals' program. Not only does this initiative aim to empower the youth of Mumbai and promote healthier lives through football, but it also exemplifies the growing trend of private investments playing a pivotal role in sports foundations.

It goes beyond the realm of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and serves as a strategic business move that can have long-term benefits, including community engagement and future scouting opportunities for clubs.

The OSCAR Foundation has already made significant strides in uplifting underprivileged children through football. It has impacted the lives of nearly 6,000 youngsters across four states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Daman.

The foundation has reached out to 3,000 children in Mumbai alone, ensuring that education and football go hand in hand. Notably, the foundation has prioritized gender equality, with 33% of the beneficiaries being girls — a testament to the commitment to create an inclusive environment.

Recognizing the potential of this partnership, Mumbai City FC, a club deeply ingrained in the communities of Mumbai, has taken on the responsibility of mobilizing resources for the Healthy Goals program.

This collaboration extends beyond philanthropy and demonstrates a strategic engagement that fosters community development, grassroots-talent identification, and future scouting opportunities for the club.

Kandarp Chandra, the CEO of Mumbai City FC, talked about community development and making a lasting impact in the city:

“Community development is one of our key beliefs at Mumbai City FC and we’re delighted to be able to partner with a true community leader in OSCAR Foundation. Through the ‘Healthy Goals’ program, we aim to deliver a meaningful and lasting impact in our city through healthy communities, grassroots development, and sustainable social growth.”

Meanwhile, Ashok Rathod, the Founder and CEO of OSCAR Foundation talked about building a "healthier" community and encouraging leadership traits:

"The collaboration between OSCAR Foundation and Mumbai City FC for 'Healthy Goals' fills us with great enthusiasm. Together, we aspire to leverage the influence of football to uplift the lives of young individuals in Mumbai, build healthier communities in grassroots, and instill invaluable leadership attributes that will endure for years to come."

This partnership will provide the OSCAR Foundation with access to Mumbai City FC's resources and expertise, enabling the former to expand its impact and achieve sustainable growth.

The power of football: OSCAR Foundation equipping children with life skills for a brighter future.

The impact of private investment: Driving growth and future scouting

This collaboration exemplifies the development of the sport as a mutual business deal, transcending the traditional boundaries of philanthropy. Private investments play a pivotal role in driving the success of sports foundations, which allows them to secure the necessary resources for infrastructure development, talent identification, and skill-enhancement programs.

The Healthy Goals program represents a significant step in this direction, as City Football Group Limited (CFG) has pledged to match donations made between February and September 2023, up to a generous limit. Not only does this highlight CFG's commitment to support grassroots initiatives, but also signifies the potential for mutual growth and business engagement within the sports industry.

Symbiotic relationship: The business benefits of sports development

By investing in the Healthy Goals program, football businesses will fulfill their social responsibility. Further, it will also help them recognize the potential for future scouting opportunities and community engagement.

Mumbai City FC players inspiring young athletes during a 'Healthy Goals' football session.

The partnership between Mumbai City FC and the OSCAR Foundation serves as a testament to the symbiotic relationship between private investments and sports development. It displays how a strategic collaboration can lead to positive outcomes for all stakeholders involved, including the foundation, the club, and the community.

Conclusion: A path to transformation, growth, and mutual success

In conclusion, the partnership between Mumbai City FC and the OSCAR Foundation exemplifies the evolving landscape of sports foundations and their reliance on private investments. Not only will the Healthy Goals program continue to empower Mumbai's youth through football, but it will also serve as a strategic business move for both the foundation and the club.

Through this partnership, the OSCAR Foundation and Mumbai City FC aim to create a lasting impact, foster healthier communities, and unlock the untapped potential of young individuals through the beautiful game.

