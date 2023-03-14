A deep dive into Cybeart's journey to sponsor the giants of IPL - Founder and CEO, Krutik Patel

Cybeart, one of the largest brands of gaming chairs, signed a multi-year agreement to become the official merchandise partner of Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

The company announced its entry into India in style, partnering with two of the best IPL teams. The collaboration shows us how not only esports, but also esports merchandise is going to be a huge market in India.

Cybeart aims to provide India with never-before-experienced luxury chair products. They desire to provide not just luxury gaming chairs, but models that are suitable for corporate as well as household purposes.

In an exclusive conversation with Krish Dalal of Sportskeeda's Business of Sports, the founder and CEO of Cybeart, Krutik Patel, discussed various aspects of the esports merchandise Industry, the partnership with IPL teams, and much more.

Excerpts: Founder and CEO of Cybeart, Krutik Patel in conversation with Sportskeeda

Q. Firstly, before we discuss strategy and sponsorship, can you talk about the early life of Cybeart. What was that like?

Krutik Patel: I always wanted to do something in business. I went to Canada to study, and after that I did one year of work and then started Cybeart. Initially, I wanted to know all the computer accessories, like keyboards, mouse, mouse pads, all those things. Post that, I wanted to do something in licensing as well.

I wanted to merge computer accessories with licenses like Warner Brothers that we have, and on a Friday night, I emailed Warner Brothers and Disney, emailed a lot of them. On Monday morning, I received an email from Warner Brothers saying that they wanted to talk, so I felt that everything is falling into place, Let's do something, this is a sign.

I had a meeting with them, they liked the project, they liked the kind of products I wanted to make and we started to work on it. I came to India to source; the manufacturing parts, and everything, but COVID-19 hit at the same time, so I went back to Canada.

Based on that, I was seeing some trends on what products will be in demand and what not. So, gaming chairs were not part of the initial plan, it was maybe after six months or a year, it was all about adapting to the market needs then.

We launched the gaming chairs at that time and needed some RND during the initial period. We lost the public in October 2020, so it took roughly one year to build the product to do the RND and bring it to Canada.

We also launched mouse pads and phone cases at that time as part of the accessories that we promised to Warner Brothers, but gaming chairs wasnʼt in demand then and that is how we thought, let's go ahead with this product. In October, we launched the world's first DC Comics collection, so the six chairs of the DC collection were launched at that time by us.

Q. Do you just want to market Cybeart as gaming chairs?

Krutik Patel: So first thing before we launched to India, I had one statement to my team that, "We are not marketing this product as a gaming chair." So if you see a website, you see any of the messaging, a gaming chair is never mentioned anywhere except some publications who write it themselves.

Because in India, the gaming chair will be termed as, "If I donʼt game, why should I buy these chairs." These have been called gaming chairs for a decade, so we are trying to break these stereotypes, as compared to all these meshes, office chairs and whatnot.

These types of products, like chairs, are quite economical as compared to far better features, so the first thing is that we are never marketing them as gaming chairs.

Esports is in a very decent stage right now in India and the age group that follows it is 13 to 17 followed by 18 to 24. This age group may or may not come with the purchasing power to buy the product at our price range, so for this we had to change our marketing strategy.

So, of course, we are using these licences like Warner Brothers and whatnot. One thing that I asked my team what was that was one thing that one area that unifies all of India together, and that's cricket.

It doesnʼt have any age group, from kids to the elderly, everybody is a fan of it, and weʼve grown up playing all of those things. So cricket was something that I wanted to do from the very start, plus we launched in December in India, so we had a very short time to develop something for IPL.

So we thought of dropping the IPL project altogether, but opportunities came forward and they pushed us to do something. It worked out really well and we pulled it off in a very short amount of time. We received a great response and now we are trying to tap into a newer set of audiences apart from esports, so thatʼs what the marketing strategy is.

Q. What was your sponsorship activation strategy with Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants?

Krutik Patel: So what happened was, this time IPL teams are looking to partner with esports organizations and not just esports. I mean, they want to tap into the esports audience and build some fandom over there. But we as a gaming chair brand diversify the portfolio of licensin. So if you see all the international football clubs, the majority of their revenue is coming from licensing, itʼs not the same case for India.

In India, apparel, accessories, caps, and whatnot are being sold, and a lot of them are counterfeit. There is nothing in the pre-game category, and there is nothing in some new product categories, so that is where we are also bringing a change.

This is a mutually win-win situation for the teams and for us as well, so we are bringing the newest product, the youngest product, thereʼs no counterfeit. It actually drives the brand's value differently and builds fandom, and that was a win-win situation for both of us and how it came forward.

Q. We are seeing many partnerships between esports and sports. Does Cybeart plan to enter more sports or do you plan to stick to cricket and get a huge market share from cricket itself in India?

Krutik Patel: So I think innovation is the key for Cybeart, we are never stuck to one thing, we leap into one thing from another. So cricket is just the start for us, we are venturing into new sports very soon.

Cricket was a project for us for which we have received a great response. Cybeart is a brand, it is a lifestyle brand, that is how we are going to portray it in the future. Gaming chairs will always be known as the product that we launched for the first time as a flagship product, but ultimately chose to diversify the portfolio into multiple product categories.

So we are working on building Cybeart as a lifestyle brand and that is how we are introducing everything. Itʼs a mixture of pop culture, you know, fandoms like DC Comics, Harry Potter, all of those things. Cricket, new sports, we will also be introducing some new genres very soon; it is an amalgamation of a lot of things and thatʼs how we want to portray Cybeart. So of course, as for your question, about the new sport, we will be doing it very soon.

Q. Cybeart is a luxury chair brand and not many people in India would have the means to buy the luxury brands. So do you still want to go with Cybeart being labeled a luxury brand and target those set of market consumers.

Or in future, as you said Cybeart is always open to innovation to you, do you feel that you want a product that will actually cater to the whole of India and actually make a huge change in the esports industry. Do you plan on any of that?

Krutik Patel: Yeah yeah, definitely. So Cybeart before entering India, we are already established in a few different countries and there we are known as a luxury brand. Our product is premium and our price point for India may be considered premium, but given the product we are offering, it is quite economical.

So for penetration into the Indian market, during this early stage, our prices are such. Ultimately, we will be increasing the prices of our current products. Plus one thing you know, brands bet on the Indian population, but often forget that India is an economic market. So we plan to introduce a few different models of chair, which are prized economically.

But Cybeart is a brand of the future with futuristic values and young age values that even though the price will be economic, the product will not be cheap. It will be like a futuristic product with good features and facts apart from all the factors in it.

Innovation is our key, so we will do something in a very cost-effective manner. This is just the launch product and one of the most premium offerings that we have right now. We had the first entrance into premium economy chairs in India.

This is a very wide gap in India that even if someone wants to buy a good chair they cannot. There is not a single chair brand that is offering premium chairs in India, so thatʼs where we are filling in. The kind of color range we have, some special additions, licensing, no one in India does that, we are the only ones to do that.

We are trying to bring a change here and will adapt to the Indian market needs as we grow.

Q. Is India going to have a boom in the esports Industry in the next 5 years?

Krutik Patel: Yeah, most definitely. India is developing very fast in esport culture. Based on recent figures, India is actually in the 50% of the global gaming population, and most of this number is mobile because of the affordable factor.

I want to make a difference in PC gaming. So ultimately as a brand, I want to bring some products, made in India, like economical gaming components. Right now, for example, the PC I made in Canada would cost me twice as much in India, and that is why PC gaming is not at heights in India.

Mobile gaming is there, some games are banned right now but still, it is picking up. So the future is definitely there in India. We will build some products around esports and will see how it goes from there, even though right now esports is not giving us ROI due to affordability factor and what not.

GosuGamers India @gosugamersindia Cybeart, one of the leading Gaming Merchandise companies, has joined Revenant Esports as its Official Gaming Chair partner for the upcoming season. Cybeart, one of the leading Gaming Merchandise companies, has joined Revenant Esports as its Official Gaming Chair partner for the upcoming season. https://t.co/bC79p0T0ou

We are sticking to the forefront. So we have sponsored the prominent esports streams in India and are going to be working with a lot of esports organizations very soon.

We are sponsoring many tournaments, the bigger level tournaments that are happening in India, and we want our products to be seen. So that is how the expedition is being created and the whole time we are nurturing this current audience to buy our products in the future. so thatʼs how we are working around esports and other things in general.

Note: This article has been lightly edited for improved readability.

