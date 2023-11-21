"A substantial role in sports events": TCM Platform Director Chanda Singh talks about the execution and impact of a closing ceremony

The closing ceremony of the ICC Cricket World Cup is not just a conclusion; it is a dazzling crescendo, infusing the cricketing arena with an undeniable touch of glamour and spectacle. The convergence of Bollywood's glitz and glamour with the exhilarating world of cricket finds its apex here.

The closing ceremony stands as the crowning moment, encapsulating the essence of weeks of intense competition, sportsmanship, and camaraderie. It is not a mere a conclusion, but a carefully orchestrated production that demands precision and attention to detail.

From coordinating diverse talents to managing technical intricacies, a well-executed closing ceremony is a testament to the proficiency of the management company. Every element, whether it be the choreography, lighting, or the synchronization of performances, plays a crucial role in creating a lasting impression.

On November 18, on the eve of the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup finale, Sportskeeda's Business of Sports had the privilege of engaging in a conversation with Chanda Singh, the director of TCM Platform. The company was entrusted with the responsibility of orchestrating the closing ceremony for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with Chanda Singh, Director - TCM Platform, and CEO - XP&D

Expand Tweet

Q. How does TCM Platform approach the selection and onboarding process for pop stars or celebrity performers for events like the ICC World Cup closing ceremony?

Chanda Singh: TCM Platform adopts a meticulous approach when conceptualizing each ceremony. Our emphasis lies in curation, creating concepts while keeping the artists in mind. It ensures that the concepts our teams present fit the unique talents and specialties of the artists, while also fitting the needs of the ceremony.

Q. Considering the complexity of such events, what strategies or measures does your team employ to minimize the margin of error during performances or technical aspects of the closing ceremony?

Chanda Singh: Acknowledging the complexity of such events, our team works with business experts for various technical tasks. It ensures that we have teams with the right skills for every facet of the ceremony for each requirement.

Technical execution involves rigorous rehearsals, extensive checks, and meticulous planning for days leading up to the event, ensuring a flawless performance on both artistic and technical fronts.

Expand Tweet

Q. Could you elaborate on the typical timeline and preparation process that TCM Platform follows for a major closing ceremony such as the ICC World Cup? How far in advance did the planning begin for the ICC World Cup 2023?

Chanda Singh: Though the typical timeline and preparation process for a significant closing ceremony differ from one event to the next, the ICC World Cup 2023 involved a focused 10-day plan. Strategic planning begins well in advance to synchronize the artistic vision, technical requirements, and overall coordination required for a seamless event.

Q. From your experience, what notable benefits do these ceremonies bring to the sports events, the spectators, and the performers themselves?

Chanda Singh: Drawing from our experience, such ceremonies play a substantial role in sports events by generating moments of joy for fans and nurturing a spirit of festivity. Performers also view it as an opportunity to exhibit their talents on a worldwide platform, crafting enduring memories for all observers.

Q. With various artists and performers involved, how does TCM Platform manage the diverse talents and their individual requirements or preferences to ensure a cohesive and successful performance?

Chanda Singh: TCM Platform employs dedicated teams to manage the diverse talents involved, addressing individual requirements and preferences. Advanced planning ensures a cohesive and successful performance, respecting the unique needs of each artist or group.

Expand Tweet

Q. What are some of the common technical challenges your team faces when staging large-scale events like the ICC World Cup closing ceremony, and how do you overcome them?

Chanda Singh: Managing the sheer scale of events poses a common technical challenge. TCM Platform overcomes this by ensuring that every moment of the show is planned down to the second, with each team taking the time to rehearse and practice for the big day.

Q. How does TCM Platform design the closing ceremony to ensure an engaging and memorable experience for both the live audience and those watching remotely?

Chanda Singh: The design of closing ceremonies focuses on curation tailored to the tournament's specifics and existing platform. It is not a one-size-fits-all approach; instead, it considers each event's unique characteristics, ensuring an engaging and memorable experience for both live and remote audiences.

Q. Beyond the immediate event, how does TCM Platform aim to create a lasting legacy or impact with its closing ceremonies, and do these ceremonies play a role in fostering future collaborations or events?

Chanda Singh: TCM Platform aims to create lasting legacies through closing ceremonies by crafting unforgettable moments beyond the event day. These moments become enduring memories in the hearts of fans and contribute to fostering future collaborations and projects.

Expand Tweet

Q. What criteria or considerations does TCM Platform prioritize when selecting talents or acts for an event of such magnitude, balancing entertainment value with relevance to the event theme?

Chanda Singh: TCM Platform prioritizes artists' general reputation and credibility when selecting talents for significant events. The critical criterion is their ability to bring the event's concept to life, ensuring they align with the overarching vision.

Q. In your view, what role do closing ceremonies play in enhancing the overall experience and legacy of major sports events like the ICC World Cup, and how does this impact future collaborations or projects?

Chanda Singh: Closing ceremonies play a crucial role in enhancing the overall celebration of major sports events like the ICC World Cup. They add a final touch of grandeur, contributing to the event's legacy and influencing future collaborations or projects.