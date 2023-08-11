All Is Well, India’s first AI-enabled integrated fitness app for sports, gets funded by Bharat Founders Fund and marquee angel investors

To unlock the peak performance of sportspersons, All Is Well, first of its kind AI-enabled integrated fitness tech platform, raised $250k from Bharat Founders Fund and a group of prominent angel investors, including Shantanu Deshpande (Founder CEO Bombay Shaving Company), Abhishek Banerjee (Popular Bollywood Actor & Entrepreneur), Pradeep Parameswaran (RGM APAC Uber Mobility), Vijay Aggarwal (Ex-CTO BharatPe & Blinkit), Aarti Gill (Co-Founder Oziva), Sumit Jain (CEO Graphy and Co-Founder CommonFloor) and others.

All Is Well was started in October 2022 by IIT Roorkee alum Vaibhav Tandon (Ex-Leadership Team at OGQ, two-time entrepreneur) and Badminton icon Aparna Popat (Two-time Olympian and Arjuna Awardee). They saw a big gap in India where 4 million competitive and aspirational sportspersons underperform due to fitness issues, injuries, stress and their coaches not having access to sport-science expertise. The current fitness apps focus only on the health aspects (e.g. weight loss and sugar control), which are not the core requirements of these sportspersons.

To solve this massive problem, they have built All Is Well app that offers AI-driven actionable insights and access to world-class personalized physical, nutrition and mental training techniques that have been used by top cricketers and Olympic medalists. This will empower sportspersons of all levels to 'Train like champions'.

Vaibhav Tandon, CEO of All Is Well, said:

“Access to these sport-specific and personalized training techniques was once exclusive to the elite sportspersons. Through our team, which has trained champions like P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Shreyas Iyer and Surya Kumar Yadav, we are scaling this expertise to a larger user base including the recreational sports community. We have a holistic team of pedigreed tech, sports and business thought leaders to make a unique performance-focused app."

The funds are being utilized to encompass new sports and to integrate wearable technology into its existing AI-based digital product, further elevating its capabilities. They will also file international patents for some of its IPs in the coming months including All Is Well Fitness Score (AFS) which is an intuitive, 3D fitness score, like a CIBIL score, for comparing and tracking overall sport-specific fitness.

Commenting on the funding, Maanav Saagar, Partner Bharat Founders Fund said:

“Vaibhav and Aparna come with the right experience to build AIW. We believe that technology would play a huge role in enabling sports talent to realize their true potential. AIW’s approach of partnering with sports academies and integrating technology at a grass-root level paves the right path for them to build a product that can be used at scale.”

The Advisory Panel of All Is Well consists of stellar leaders like Rahul Chaudhary (Co-founder Treebo), Vijay Aggarwal (Ex-CTO, BharatPe) and Manish Gupta (Ex-Moglix and Cashify). Speaking about the opportunity, Rahul Chaudhary said:

“There are tremendous opportunities to create value in the sport and fitness space. There is a great inclination to integrate sports into our daily lifestyle not only for well-being but also to become better at it. While extending sports science support to the maximum number of competitive sportspersons is the need of the hour, it is also the right time to provide this expertise through tech to a wider market of sports enthusiasts.”

Since its inception, the app has marked huge traction, particularly in Cricket and Badminton. They have established partnerships with prestigious academies like the Gary Kirsten Cricket India centers and Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and in fact, 14 players from the Indian badminton team are enjoying the benefits of the app.