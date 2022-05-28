“As gaming becomes more widely adopted in India, content houses will emerge to tackle the trend”: Rohin Bhaumik, Director, Creator and Talent, South Asia, Galaxy Racer

The video gaming industry, which encompasses game development, esports, and content creation, has seen an exponential boom in the last couple of years.

While the market did grow significantly in terms of community engagement, industry leaders feel there are certain issues in the ecosystem that still need to be ironed out.

In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Rohin Bhaumik, Director, Creator and Talent, South Asia, at Galaxy Racer opened up about some of the problems that video game content creators face today.

He talked about the future of Galaxy Racer in the region, and the importance that the postponed 19th Asian Games will have on the esports ecosystem of India and South Asia.

Here is an excerpt of the interview.

Rohin Bhaumik on esports and gaming in India

Q. Rohin, first off, congratulations on the new position. Tell us a bit about how you feel, and the new responsibilities that you will shoulder for Galaxy Racer.

Rohin: I’m excited about the larger scope of work entrusted to me by Galaxy Racer. Under the new direction, I will be building our portfolio of non-gaming creators and expanding Galaxy Racer’s content library in categories such as lifestyle, fashion, tech, comedy, and education.

Q. Galaxy Racer is already expanding its brand and roster in India and South Asia. With the new move, tell us a bit about future plans for further expansion of the content creator roster.

Rohin: We are currently in the process of building a team from the larger entertainment space, and to commit to this new direction, Galaxy Racer will be setting up its creator headquarters in Mumbai.

We are also making strides into other regions such as Bangladesh and Nepal, where we are in the process of setting up teams to service creators from these regions. Our overall plan is to have a significant foothold in South Asia.

Q. What are your thoughts on the Indian esports and video games industry as it stands today? What would you say are some of the biggest benefactors of its growth in recent years?

Rohin: As you may know, the Indian gaming industry has witnessed a boom in the last couple of years. However, there is a lot to be done in terms of standardization and structure within the gaming creator space. We hope to bring that to the region based on the great work Galaxy Racer has done in South-East Asia and the MENA regions.

There is a disconnect today between creators and brands that needs to be addressed in terms of workflow, processes, and expectations. We hope to bridge that gap to ensure all parties involved are satisfied.

The growth in the gaming space can largely be attributed to game publishers who have done some great work seeding the esports ecosystem for mobile gamers - Besides, gaming brands have helped content creators monetize beyond ads on platforms. The proliferation of live streaming platforms has also greatly contributed to gaming creator revenues.

Q. What, according to you, are some of the biggest problems that South Asian content creators face today, especially when it comes to leveraging their brand? What are some of the ways in which Galaxy Racer will look to support their team of creators in helping them grow within their community?

Rohin: South Asian creators tend to struggle with the concept of rate cards, campaign KPIs and expectations that brands have. We often meet creators who do not understand the space and how to deliver high-quality campaigns to brands to build long-lasting relationships and ROI.

We’ve also noticed that gaming creators vary greatly in terms of quality control of their content. Of course, the most successful creators in this space have managed to address these challenges, either because they were mentored by good agencies and managers, or they figured it out on their own.

At Galaxy Racer, our team comprises former content creators, esports professionals, and personnel who have worked on the brand side of things. We offer a unique mix of experiences to our creators to help them navigate these obstacles.

Q. With esports finally being added as a medal event in the now postponed 19th Asian Games, what sort of impact could this have on the video games scene in India and South Asia?

Rohin: At this point, it would be difficult to say. However, I hope the government continues to work towards encouraging gaming as a legitimate career in India for young aspiring esports athletes and content creators.

Q. Where do you see the Indian video game and content creation market in the next five years?

Rohin: In the next five years, I see a lot more game development happening in India, supported by creators from the region, and a new trend of gaming content appearing on OTTs, in reality shows, game shows, and fiction-based dramas.

As gaming becomes more widely adopted in India, I see content houses old and new emerging to tackle the gaming trend and tell us unique stories in the form of web series, short films, and more. Personally, I would love to see the development of AAA game titles designed in India for PC, console, and mobile devices.

Q. What’s next from Galaxy Racer? Aside from boosting their roster of creators, will they delve more into expanding other verticals in the region?

Rohin: There’s a lot that’s in the planning stage right now, but it’s too early to reveal anything. Stay tuned and follow our socials for more updates!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee