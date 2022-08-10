India’s Paint and Décor Giant, Asian Paints Congratulates New Brand Ambassador, PV Sindhu

The star shuttler PV Sindhu won her first Commonwealth Games gold at the Women's Singles Badminton final, leaving the nation in awe of her incredible achievement. Recent signings include her role as the brand ambassador for Asian Paints' waterproofing champion SmartCare Hydroloc.

Asian Paints Limited MD & CEO Amit Syngle expressed his admiration for PV Sindhu's win in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Women's Singles Badminton final, saying,

"We are ecstatic to hear about our dazzling shuttler's success." It was a brilliant game, and we’re extremely proud of her as she emerged victorious in a challenging feat. Since this is her first gold at the Commonwealth Games, it’s truly a special one, and we laud her determination and persistence for this champion performance

Badminton - Commonwealth Games: Day 11. Source - Getty

“I am elated as this was a gold I worked really hard for. I credit my success on the court to my coach, trainers, parents and fellow players. It is essential for one to acknowledge the champions behind the scenes who make the champions on the court. In the future, I hope to continue making my country proud." said PV Sindhu.

Asian Paints has always created thought-provoking TVCs that stay in the minds of consumers for a long time. The TVC for SmartCare featuring Ranbir Kapoor and brand new ambassador PV Sindhu depicts Ranbir training with PV Sindhu for his next film in badminton. After being distracted by damp patches in her home interior walls and paint peeling off due to water seepage, Ranbir suggested she try Asian Paints SmartCare Hydroloc – an interior waterproofing specialist product that is applied just like paint to the walls; it solves the problem with just one coat. With Hydroloc, PV Sindhu is amazed at how clean and fresh her walls look, making her delighted with its performance.

SmartCare Hydroloc is an easy, convenient and effortless solution for interior waterproofing problems. Unlike conventional solutions that involve the hassle of breaking plaster and doing civil work, SmartCare Hydroloc can be applied directly at plaster level, thus fixing the problem with minimal effort.

Edited by Udit Banerji