Bharat Pe and TCS sign global sponsorship deals and Sehwag becomes a tech investor and other sports business updates

We begin this week’s update Tata Consultancy Services, replacing Virgin Group as the title sponsor for the London Marathon.

Indian IT services and business solutions company Tata Consultancy Services signed a major deal as title sponsor of the London Marathon for six years, from 2022 to 2027.

The new sponsorship deal would mean TCS upgrades from its technology partner (since 2016) to the title sponsors. However, TCS will continue to provide technology to support participants, spectators and sponsors under the new deal.

TCS already has a strong sponsorship presence in major marathons around the world.

In 2014, TCS signed an eight-year deal as title and technology sponsor of the New York City Marathon.

TCS has built an interesting portfolio around marathon sponsorships globally.

They are the title sponsor of the Amsterdam Marathon and a technology sponsor of the Singapore Marathon. Parent group Tata is the title sponsor of the Mumbai Marathon.

Our second update follows the same theme as our first update. Another Indian company signing a sponsorship deal with an international sports property, this time it is Bharat Pe and ICC.

BharatPe, the financial services company, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with ICC. The agreement will ensure BharatPe’s involvement and integration at all ICC events starting with the ICC World Test Championship in Southampton.

During their agreed term of the association, Bahrat Pe will get an opportunity to integrate their brand with 5 ICC Men’s tournaments, 2 Women’s tournaments and 1 Under-19 tournament.

BharatPe has extensive plans to promote the association across broadcast and digital platforms, as well as execute in-venue brand activations at all ICC events. BharatPe will also take advantage of this partnership by rolling out campaigns to connect and engage with millions of cricket fans and shop owners across the country.

This week’s third update is about Battle Ground Mobile India pre-registraion numbers.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI), the remodeled version of popular game PUBG, has clocked in 20 million pre-registrations within two weeks. Pre-registration for the game went live on Google Play Store for fans in India on 18th of May and has received 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, crossing 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks, Krafton said in a release on Thursday.

Our fourth and final update is about Virendra Shewag and Sanjay Bangar taking their first steps towards becoming tech entrepreneurs.

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag has teamed up with his former India Cricket teammate and coach Sanjay Bangar to create Cricuru – a sports training startup that brings cricket training over the internet. Cricuru is an online platform for cricket coaching, which is delivered through a repository of video tutorials by professional cricketers and an artificial intelligence-powered tool for improving basic techniques. This is a first of it’s kind training product in India and is available on the web, and as an app on Android and iOS and their main target audience is 9-23 year-olds, school and college students, and 30-45-year-olds who are revisiting the game as hobbyists.

It’s good to see cricketers making a contribution to the fans through tech investments. Besides Shewag and Bangar Yuvraj Singh holds stakes in Healthians, Holosuit, JetSetGo, EasyDiner, Wellversed, among a few other through his vehicle YouWeCan (YWC) Ventures, while sports commentator Harsha Bhogle has investments in Chqbook and Fantasy Akhada. We hope many more cricketing legends should become active investors especially in cricket talent related tech products.

This brings us to the end of this week’s episode of Sports Business Updates.

Edited by Porush Jain