LaLiga presented a big El Clasico screening at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, Mumbai, with over 3000 fans, major stakeholders, and partners in attendance. Marking his first trip to India, the league's ambassador and former FC Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert also attended the screening, treating Mumbai fans to a once-in-a-lifetime event.

It was LaLiga's first public appearance since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and featured quiz contests, picture booths, and more.

El Clasico, an iconic and passionate rivalry between two of the biggest clubs in Europe, saw Real Madrid face FC Barcelona, and the former emerged victorious with a 3-1 score. In addition to being a football match, El Clasico has become a cultural phenomenon that unites football fans all over the world.

Patrick Kluivert with the fans attending the live screening in Mumbai (Image via LaLiga)

We caught up with Patrick Kluivert for an exclusive one-on-one interview. He spoke with Sportskeeda journalists about topics like La Liga's reach, running a club academy, El Clasico, and more.

Excerpts from LaLiga ambassador Patrick Kluivert's conversation with Sportskeeda

Q. What are your objectives as La Liga's ambassador in terms of roles and duties so that you can expand the league's reach?

Patrick Kluivert: We currently have over 650 million viewers watching El Clasico. With public events being held, including this evening's, we will be able to let more people know what La Liga is all about. Ambassadors of La Liga are in more than 50 countries for live viewing of the Clasico. This is how we plan to expand and compete against the Premier League. La Liga continues to be one of the leading competitions in the world.

Q2. What tactics are you trying to implement at the club's academy as an ex-FC Barcelona player who has absorbed the club's ideology, most notably Tiki-taka?

Patrick Kluivert: From a young age, we incorporated Tiki-taka and the system that we play. We play the game of 7v7, which teaches the art of passing the ball quickly and effectively. In an 11v11 match, a player can incorporate the core values he has set for himself. It puts the player in the right position at the right time, and they follow the system they have been taught. We believe the core values should remain the same whether it's a youth academy or the first team.

Barça Academy @BarcaAcademy Our Local Project Directors... the guardians of the FC Barcelona style around the world! Our Local Project Directors... the guardians of the FC Barcelona style around the world! #TeachingBarçaValues 💙❤ Our Local Project Directors... the guardians of the FC Barcelona style around the world! #TeachingBarçaValues https://t.co/VvGUZoqG8G

Q3. What does a typical day look like for an FC Barcelona academy director?

Patrick Kluivert: Well, the day-to-day life of an FC Barcelona director mostly consists of controlling the contracts, overlooking the training facilities, the coaches and their training, and that's about it.

Q4. What sort of qualities and traits are you looking for when hiring coaches and mentors who may one day oversee the first team as well?

Patrick Kluivert: The example of (Pep) Guardiola can be used here. Prior to taking over the first team, he was the coach of the second team. Whether they have played for the club or not, coaches need to understand the philosophy of the club. It is vital that they are able to train the players under the system and values that Barcelona adhere to.

FootballJOE @FootballJOE Since becoming Barcelona manager in 2008, Pep Guardiola has averaged 90 league points per season Since becoming Barcelona manager in 2008, Pep Guardiola has averaged 90 league points per season https://t.co/oviIrvEyEi

Q5. Given that you have taken part in multiple El Clasicos throughout your time with Barcelona, can you tell us what kind of mental preparation is needed when playing such a game?

Mundialistas @Mundialistas Patrick Kluivert: "El Clásico español es el partido que cambia al mundo." Patrick Kluivert: "El Clásico español es el partido que cambia al mundo." https://t.co/3lhB0fCoKy

Patrick Kluivert: A week before El Clasico, the press starts to announce it and starts boiling you on it, right after every training session specifically. Mental preparation is generally the same, but the impact of the El Clasico is much higher. Players know how to prepare themselves for such a game. They should not try to do different and crazy things. It is all about being focused, knowing what to do and enjoying the game.

