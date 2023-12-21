Elevating Indian football: Shekar Rajan's vision unveils Tottenham partnership for Kickstart FC

Grassroots football plays a pivotal role in the sport's development in India, serving as the foundation for nurturing young talent and fostering a deep-rooted passion for the game. Investing in grassroots initiatives is crucial for identifying and honing the skills of aspiring players from a young age, providing them with the necessary coaching and infrastructure to thrive.

Moreover, partnering with international clubs brings invaluable benefits to Indian football. Collaboration with established entities facilitates the exchange of expertise, coaching methodologies, and technical know-how. These factors contribute to the ecosystem's overall improvement in the country

Shekar Rajan, the Founder & Chairman of Kickstart FC, recently shared insights into the historic collaboration between the club and Tottenham Hotspur in an interview with Sportskeeda's Business of Sports.

Kickstart FC is a football club dedicated to nurturing talents across all levels of the sport, from grassroots to men and women's teams, with a strong community focus. Here, Shekar Rajan provides a detailed overview of the partnership, its potential impact on Indian football, and the goals set for this groundbreaking collaboration.

Tottenham Hotspur and Kickstart FC: Shekar Rajan's blueprint for Indian football triumph

Expand Tweet

Q: Can you elaborate on this partnership with Tottenham Hotspur and how it will impact the development of Kickstart FC, both in footballing and non-footballing aspects?

Shekar Rajan: Scouting for a partner is not new for us. We had a previous partnership with a club in Holland in 2018, but we quickly outgrew them after winning all four games. However, the impact was significant, with offers for five of our players. Due to COVID-19, the collaboration didn't materialize as expected. Now, the partnership with Tottenham Hotspur is different, involving an 18-month courtship with extensive communication.

Chris Castor, my counterpart in international business, is an outstanding leader and deeply understands Tottenham's ethos. Their team comprises 30 people, with 10 coaches and 10 business professionals. The connection with Tottenham is genuine, and we share similar values. The partnership will expose our young talents to the highest level of competition, providing them with invaluable experience and understanding of the sacrifices required to succeed.

Q: In what ways do you believe that the collaboration with Autonomous Power will contribute to the overall growth of Indian football?

Shekar Rajan: The English Premier League (EPL) is known for its toughness and competitiveness. Being exposed to such high standards will give our kids a realistic understanding of what it takes to succeed. Indian players need to experience the challenges faced by EPL players, including playing in extreme weather conditions.

The collaboration with Autonomous Power will contribute to developing physical robustness and mental resilience in our players, making them better equipped to compete globally. Drawing parallels with the growth of the Indian IT industry, I believe that Indians are capable, and with the right exposure and training, we can achieve excellence in football as well.

Expand Tweet

Q: What specific areas of expertise or best practices do you hope to learn from the English Football Club? And how do you envision implementing them in your programs?

Shekar Rajan: Kickstart already follows a 5S model - Speed, Stamina, Strength, Skill, and Spirit. The English style, particularly that of Tottenham, emphasizes building robustness and physicality.

Incorporating their high-press football and defensive strategies will give us a competitive edge. Learning from their simplicity in football language, such as widening the field with possession and narrowing it without, is crucial. Our aim is to instill these practices, enhance our players' capabilities, and outperform the competition.

Q: How do the residential programs at Kickstart FC contribute to the development of young talents, and what role does international exposure, such as training in the UK, play in shaping their standards and mindset?

Shekar Rajan: Kickstart FC's residential programs involve intense training sessions twice a day, with school in between. Providing international exposure, especially in the UK, exposes our players to a higher standard of football, diverse playing conditions, and a different football culture.

This experience is crucial for their development, preventing complacency and encouraging them to aim for global standards. Exposure to the UK's football scene will elevate their skills and mindset, ensuring they are better prepared for international competitions.

Expand Tweet

Q: What factors led Tottenham legends to choose Kickstart FC as a partner?

Shekar Rajan: The legends identified common ground in philosophy, both clubs focused on grassroots development and creating top-class talent. The strong interpersonal connection between Tottenham and Kickstart was evident within two days. They understand our ethos, culture, and the talent repository we possess.

The partnership aims to polish the diamonds within our group, with Tottenham contributing their expertise and Kickstart aligning with their values.

Q: What are any specific goals or milestones that Kickstart FC or Tottenham have set in mind for this historic collaboration?

Shekar Rajan: The initial goal is to involve 200 kids in the collaboration, with plans to expand to 300 in 2025 and 400 in 2026. These are broad numbers, and there's potential for further growth. The focus is on providing exposure to youth and creating awareness about Tottenham's world-class setup in India.

We aim to evangelize the club and showcase the opportunities it offers. Tottenham's vision and facilities, including a futuristic stadium and top-notch training grounds, align with our ambitions for Kickstart FC.