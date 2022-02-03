Extramarks becomes the Official Learning Partner of Arsenal

Extramarks, a leading global provider of new-age digital learning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Premier League side Arsenal Football Club to become its exclusive Official Learning Partner in India, South Africa, Indonesia, and the Middle East. The landmark agreement will enable Extramarks to combine football and education to drive awareness of its offerings, attract new-age learners and promote access to ‘Complete Learning Solutions’ for their holistic learning and development.

As part of the partnership, Extramarks will introduce grassroots-level learning programs, football workshops, meet and greets with players, and other exclusive competitions and experiences in partnership with Arsenal to bolster engagement with its flagship schools and learners. Extramarks will also have access to a wide array of digital, social and logistical assets to support learning opportunities at all levels.

Commenting on the partnership, Ritvik Kulshreshtha, Chief Executive Officer at Extramarks Education, said:

"Arsenal is among the best-supported football teams globally and is known for its elegant style of play. Over the years, the club has built a strong resonance and support with young people in India. These factors make it a terrific format for us to expand our audience exponentially. Both Extramarks and Arsenal have a rich history, and it is a matter of pride for us to share our passion for inclusive (or holistic) learning by bringing on-field experiences into the classroom environment.”

Juliet Slot, Chief Commercial Officer, Arsenal, said:

“Extramarks is doing brilliant work around the world to make learning more accessible and exciting for young people. Arsenal have millions of followers globally, and we’re delighted to team up with Extramarks to help them reach and engage a new audience with new learning opportunities. From our first-teams to our academy and right across the club, we have a passion for learning and development, and we’re excited to work with Extramarks to combine our expertise”

The association between Extramarks and Arsenal aims to make the learning experience more wholesome, both on-field and in the classrooms. Extramarks will reinforce its revamped brand identity and 360-degree learning solutions for in-school and at-home learning through various marketing, advertising, and promotional activities. Extramarks and Arsenal will also mutually explore opportunities to use their voices as a force for good to showcase how football and education together can motivate and inspire schools and learners alike.

To watch the official launch video, click here.

Extramarks Education @Extramarks

Should be easy now. #LearningNeverStops #StayTuned This definitely doesn't look like a list of our regular students. Admin feels something exciting is on its way, any guesses?Should be easy now. This definitely doesn't look like a list of our regular students. Admin feels something exciting is on its way, any guesses? Should be easy now. ⚽#LearningNeverStops #StayTuned https://t.co/TgEjAK7EEe

About Extramarks

Extramarks is a new age 360-degree digital learning company focused on the Pre-school, K-12, Higher studies and Test Prep segments. A technology-first brand, Extramarks is empowering learners today and tomorrow through pedagogy-based visual learning modules developed by an in-house team of senior academicians, technology experts, and animation artists.

Since the inception of business operations in 2009, Extramarks has gained the trust of 10,000+ leading schools in India through its end-to-end learning solutions connecting learners, parents, and schools on a single platform. Its flagship product - ‘Extramarks – The Learning App’, is a complete learning solution for students based on the Learn-Practice-Test pedagogy, which enables anytime & anywhere learning for students.

The Learning App also connects students with their schoolteachers using Smart Class Solutions, Assessment Center and Live Class Platform in schools. Extramarks – The Teaching Application can also be used by teachers in school and at home to conduct classes in a virtual classroom environment. Built on the Tap-Learn-Play format, Lil One by Extramarks, a special offering for curious minds, is a perfect amalgamation of technology and pedagogy to engage, educate and entertain children below 5 years of age.

With more than 1 CR+ learners, the company has made waves globally with a solid presence in India, South Africa, the Middle East, and Indonesia. Extramarks has earned prestigious accolades such as the Excellence award in Products & Solutions in the K-12 segment at WORLDDIDAC India 2015 and 2018 Tyton Global Growth50 - Education sector.

About Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal Football Club was born when a group of workers at the Dial Square armaments factory in Woolwich, notably exiled Scotsman David Danskin and Jack Humble, decided to form a football team to break the monotony of factory life.

Since the Dial Square team played its first match against Eastern Wanderers in 1886, Arsenal has gone on to become one of London’s most successful football clubs and one of the most famous names in modern football with millions of passionate followers worldwide.

Also Read Article Continues below

Steeped in history and tradition, Arsenal Football Club has thrived on a pioneering and innovative spirit that has existed throughout its 135 years in existence. While society and football may have changed during this time, Arsenal has always served to create a sense of community for people in north London, across the UK and around the world.

Edited by Ashish Yadav