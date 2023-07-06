How hydration will help you perform better during the summer - Expert tips by Apurva Surve, sports nutritionist 

A sports nutritionist at Fast & Up, Apurva Surve's venture into the field has been nothing short of extraordinary. She has committed her life, from her days as a national-level athlete in the discipline of Malkhamb to her current position as a recognized sports nutritionist, to maximizing performance and improving athletes' lives via adequate nutrition and hydration.

Her unwavering pursuit of information, credentials, and practical experience has elevated her to the position of the leading authority in the area, giving her a position among IOC-certified sports nutritionists. This achievement reinforced her competence and drove her into the ranks of the executive board of experts at Nutrition for Exercise and Sports, a global organization.

Sportskeeda's Business of Sports had the pleasure of having a Q&A with sports nutritionist Apurva Surve on optimal performance and hydration techniques, a result of her considerable experience and exceptional achievements in the field of sports nutrition.

Sports nutritionist Apurva Surve offers expert guidance on fueling your body through healthy nutrition

Djokovic hydrating himself during a practice session (Image via Getty)

Ms. Surve emphasizes the necessity of fluid consumption, particularly during hot seasons and heat waves. For those who are not active in athletics, determining hydration levels may be rather simple, with thirst serving as a good sign of dehydration.

Highlighting the importance of proactively addressing hydration needs, Apurva said:

"By the time thirst is felt, approximately 1% of body water is already lost. Athletes face a higher risk of dehydration, which can lead to a performance decline of 10 to 20%."

Athletes, on the other hand, face a higher challenge. As such, she has cautioned:

"Thirst is not an optimal indicator of hydration for athletes. By the time you feel thirsty, you're already dehydrated."

Commercial sports drinks (Image via Getty)

Ms. Surve suggests a fluid intake of roughly 30 to 35 ml per kg of body weight per day for non-athletes to ensure proper levels and prevent dehydration. Athletes require an additional 400 to 800 cc of fluids or sports drinks throughout their exercises, depending on the duration of their training.

Urine color and quantity monitoring is a simple yet efficient approach to measuring hydration levels. Darker urine indicates dehydration, necessitating quick fluid intake.

Healthy alternatives to commercial sports drinks

Another interesting aspect of the conversation was the use of homemade sports beverages. Ms. Surve provided helpful advice on establishing healthy alternatives to commercial sports drinks.

Homemade sports drink (Image by Drazen Zigic on Freepik)

A starting point of one liter of water, 60-80 grams of sugar, and one teaspoon of salt can be utilized to produce handmade selections. While these home treatments may be beneficial for average fitness enthusiasts, Ms. Surve emphasized that commercial sports drinks provide special benefits for elite athletes. These include certain carbohydrate, electrolyte, and salt content ratios, all of which are required for peak performance while avoiding hyponatremia. Apurva explains:

"Commercial sports drinks offer convenience, precise formulation of carbohydrates, and regulated sodium content. The convenience and precise composition make them a preferred choice for professional athletes."

Various transportable carbohydrates are used to give the necessary 30 to 60 grams of carbs per hour during hard activity. Additional micronutrients such as vitamins and ergogenic aids such as caffeine are also available commercially. Commercial sports beverages are popular among elite athletes due to their ease and accurate formulation.

Weigh-in category sports and rapid weight loss

Weightlifting, boxing, and wrestling provide distinct obstacles owing to the necessity for quick weight loss before contests. Apurva recommends avoiding last-minute adjustments and instead emphasizes long-term weight manipulation tactics based on changes in body fat and muscle mass.

Short-term treatments include reducing stomach contents, adjusting glycogen levels through low-carbohydrate meals, and bringing about a reduction in body water by intentional dehydration or profuse perspiration. She elaborates:

"Short-term weight manipulation strategies involve reducing gut contents, manipulating glycogen levels, and voluntary dehydration. However, the key lies in post-weigh-in nutrition and hydration strategies."

Tennis players using gels for replenishing electrolytes (Image via Getty)

Rehydrating with 600 to 900 ml of electrolyte water at first, then 250 to 500 ml every 15 to 20 minutes, aids in the restoration of body weight and the prevention of dehydration throughout the event. Athletes in weight-category sports and endurance events benefit from adequate rehydration because it improves attention and agility.

Long-distance events and the hydration strategy required

Endurance races, such as marathons and triathlons, provide distinct obstacles. To sustain performance, proper diet and hydration techniques are essential. Athletes are advised to imbibe electrolyte water immediately following the weigh-in, followed by frequent consumption leading up to the event.

To optimize endurance athletes' performance, it is essential to experiment with pre-event meals and nutritional hydration strategies. Consider what works best for you and your gut reaction to certain foods during the race. Start two hours before on the event day with a moderate-to-high glycemic index meal, i.e., carbohydrates, proteins, and low-fat or no fibers.

People hydrating themselves during the 2022 Boston Half Marathon (Image via Getty)

For easier event meals, cereals, low-fat milk, or smoothies can be consumed two hours or two-and-a-half hours prior. Alternatively, consume a banana or sports drink half an hour before the event. Apurva advises:

"Pre-event meal helps initiate injury prevention, nutrition, and hydration strategy after 45-60 minutes. Consume a sports drink or carbohydrate food products of 30-60 grams, with water and gels

Consider using a sports drink or carbohydrate shells for longer runs. It is crucial to consume water with carbohydrate gels to avoid stomach issues and loss of time due to washroom breaks.

Hydration is crucial for health and performance, especially for athletes

Staying hydrated is important not just for overall health but also for peak performance, especially for athletes. Individuals may successfully feed their bodies and combat dehydration by knowing fluid requirements, measuring dehydration beyond thirst, and making educated decisions between homemade and commercial sports drinks.

Maintaining optimum hydration, as Ms. Apurva Surve recommends, is the key to unlocking optimal performance in sports and daily life.

