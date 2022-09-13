Inspire Institute of Sport joins hands with NTT Data to support Learning Centre & Academics Program

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) has tied up with digital business and IT services leader NTT DATA over a new education program for athletes at the institute.

The NTT DATA Learning Centre & Academics Program, in collaboration with the Inspire Institute of Sport, will facilitate an education facility, regular classes, and personal tutoring on all academic subjects for over 50 children between Grades 6-10 and 50+ undergraduate and graduate students, as they work towards representing India on the global sporting stage.

Inspire Institute of Sport's NTT Data partnership goals

The NTT DATA Learning Centre & Academics Program at Inspire Institute of Sport, through its flagship center at Bellary and a network of feeder centers across India, will enable over a hundred student-athletes to secure academic credentials. Life skills modules such as activity planners, being global citizens, financial literacy, communications, media training, fine arts, music, and cybersecurity will also be taught.

Commenting on the partnership, Rushdee Warley, CEO of the Inspire Institute of Sport, said:

“At the IIS, our focus is on the holistic development of athletes, where our responsibility extends beyond making them successful sportspersons, to equip them with the chance to have a second professional career once they have retired from their competitive sporting career."

Describing the reach of the program, Warley said:

"We’ve already seen a visible change in our athletes, who come from different social backgrounds and have been introduced to our academic program, and we believe they will only further benefit from this partnership”.

Additionally, to help them build a life outside of sport, a select group of 10+ senior athletes exhibiting high potential will be provided holistic mentorship, guidance, and soft-skills training.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ankur Dasgupta, Vice President - Marketing & Global CSR, NTT Data Services, said:

“Through our partnership with IIS, the NTT DATA Learning Centre & Academics Program aims to provide a well-rounded experience that bridges the gap in education and provides these athletes a level playing ground if they choose to pursue a career beyond sports. In today's world, sports excellence is data-driven, and education is of utmost importance to gain an understanding for leveraging technology to win in sports.”

Success stories from the Inspire Institute of Sport

One of the greatest successes to come out of IIS was 2016 Rio Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sakshi Malik. Speaking on the occasion, the 2022 Commonwealth gold medalist said:

“I am really glad that the IIS’ efforts to educate athletes is now powered by NTT DATA. As a young athlete, it is important to grow the body and mind, and education can play a vital role in their development. I am really looking forward to seeing this partnership help young athletes forge a bright future for themselves through education.”

The Learning Centre at IIS aims to provide a safe learning atmosphere. Companionship of peers from various walks of life will aid the athletes' integration into the broader social fabric and teach them the necessary life skills. To pursue higher education and be employable, athletes must have a basic formal education and degree.

The IIS Academic and Skill Development Program is designed to prepare these athletes for a successful transition to adulthood and employability, as well as to give them a head start in the most important arena they will encounter - life.

The Inspire Institute of Sport is a project of JSW Sports and aims to craft India’s next Olympic champions. The IIS had its biggest success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games when Neeraj Chopra bagged India’s first-ever Track and Field medal by winning gold in Javelin.

Also on the podium was Inspire Institute of Sport athlete Bajrang Punia, who won bronze in men’s 65kg wrestling. As many as 13 athletes from the IIS won medals at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, including Eldhose Paul, who clinched India’s first-ever gold in the men’s triple jump event, and Murali Sreeshankar, who secured India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in the men’s long jump event.

