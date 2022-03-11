Khelraja have signed France and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra as their brand ambassador.

In a stellar career spanning over two decades, Evra has won pretty much everything there is to win at club level, including five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United, and another two Serie A titles while with Juventus, adding to his staggering 20-trophy haul.

With regards to his big move, the legendary left-back said:

"It is a great honour to join Khelraja! They are ambitious like me and I am looking forward to a long and historic partnership."

Khelraja CEO, Viren Modi further added:

"We at Khelraja are ecstatic to have partnered up with such a legend as Patrice Evra as our first brand ambassador. Evra is a representation of our values - hard work, honesty, integrity, excellence, and a quirky sense of humor which goes hand in hand with the core of what we want Khelraja to be. We look forward to the successes of our joint partnership."

A serial winner through and through, teaming up with Evra is a clever move, considering Khelraja’s brand personality and everything they stand for.

More importantly, however, signing him allows Khelraja to establish a reputation among the footballing faithful, who represent a lion’s share of the market.

Therefore, Evra’s status as a fan favorite looks set to be one of Khelraja’s greatest assets in a year that is laden with some major footballing action. It is a wise move, but more than that, it has certainly been timed to perfection.

