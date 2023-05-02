What it takes to build the second most watched league in India

Legends League Cricket (LLC) CEO and co-founder Mr. Raman Raheja is a sports industry expert with over 25 years of experience in events, sports business, live entertainment, TV, radio, digital media, and creative arts. He is a first-generation live entertainment and media professional who has donned many hats throughout his career, including sports management professional, media exponent, sports entrepreneur, event manager, creative director, producer, and start-up advisor.

Conceptualizing and co-founding LLC is his most recent endeavor. It is a cricket league made up of recently retired players, many of them legends of the sport.

Sportskeeda’s Business of Sport held a live LinkedIn session with Mr. Raheja, co-owner and CEO of Legends League Cricket. During the conversation, he discussed everything associated with the LLC - its plans, management structure, and challenges.

Behind the scenes of Legends League Cricket

The three teams in League Legends Cricket — India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants — competed against one another in a tri-series format during the league's inaugural season. The league has also kicked off some excellent initiatives for women's sports empowerment. In addition to having an all-female panel of match officials for the league's adjudication, they hired Jhulan Goswami as their brand ambassador. This was a ground-breaking initiative for men's cricket.

League Legends Cricket's strategy, as outlined by Raman Raheja, can be summed up in two words: right mix. LLC is a global T20 tournament where retired cricketing legends return to play competitive cricket again. The league is played in two formats: Regional and Franchise.

LLC was formed to provide retired players with an alternative income stream by playing the game they love. The nostalgia also helps bring in both old and new fans of these cricketers to watch their favorite players in action once again. The tournament has some of the most popular cricket players in the world.

The tournament's USP is that the matches played are not for exhibition but are quite competitive. LLC aims to make itself a brand unto itself by creating a sustainable name for the space. We may even see a women’s league down the line once the men’s league is well established.

He also spoke about the Indian sports ecosystem and its future, shared some advice for future sports professionals, and opened up about his journey as an avid sports entrepreneur. Referring to professionals trying to break into the sports industry, Mr. Raheja said:

“Don’t come to the sports industry for the glamour.”

In the words of Raman Raheja, the organization's goals have always included expanding cricket's reach to less represented parts of the world. The goal of the LLC's marketing efforts in these areas is to introduce cricket to new, promising consumers.

You can watch the recorded LinkedIn live with Mr. Raman Raheja in the video below:

