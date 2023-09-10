“Many young people are interested in fast-paced sports” - EP3L CEO Sunny Bhandarkar banks on shorter format for success

Sunny Bhandarkar, the CEO of Elite Sports India, is a key figure propelling the popularity of basketball in India. With a keen sight on the sport's development, Bhandarkar sheds light on various aspects shaping its future.

Sportskeeda caught up with Sunny and had an exclusive chat with him. He was asked about different things. One of the questions was about the Indian audience's reaction to a faster and quicker basketball format.

Sunny Bhandarkar underlined India's youthful and extensive population. He outlined similarities with cricket's T20 and T10 formats, underscoring the rising interest in fast-paced sports among young people. Bhandarkar acknowledges that the 3x3 basketball format goes well with the tastes of Indian sports fans.

"India has a large and youthful population, and many young people are interested in fast-paced sports. The T20 and T10 format in cricket is a perfect example of the same. Almost every sport reinvents and redevelops with the changing times. The nature of the 3x3 basketball is such that it offers exciting plays, high-scoring games, and a shorter duration with entertainment value in the game of basketball."

Bhandarkar explained how the Elite Premier 3x3 League (EP3L) aims to promote basketball in India. By hosting 16 men's and 6 women's teams, EP3L intends to improve the sport's visibility.

"EP3L aims to bring top-level competition to India, increasing the visibility of the sport. Social media coverage and live events attract attention, making more people aware of basketball and its potential as a career or hobby. EP3L will focus on creating fan engagement opportunities through the 16 men’s teams and 6 women’s teams, including merchandise, fan clubs, and interactive events."

He added:

"Engaged fans contribute to the growth of the sport by attending games, following teams, and supporting players. This will help cement basketball as the next top sport to look forward to in the country and will also inspire the forthcoming generation to indulge in this sport even more."

India's basketball side is still under development, feels Sunny Bhandarkar

When questioned about India's prospects of winning a medal in 3x3 basketball at the Asian Games 2023, Bhandarkar seemed optimistic. He accepted that the Indian basketball team is in development but emphasized their ability to set new standards.

Bhandarkar emphasized the possibility of young talents in the 3x3 format. Through initiatives like EP3L, he wishes to not only improve the skills of Indian players on a national level, but also train them for global competitions.

"The Indian basketball team is in the development stages. We have seen that time and again, they shut the critics and attain a new benchmark for themselves. We have seen young talents prove their mettle in the 3x3 format for India as well."

He added:

"There is always a chance of winning a medal. We are always backing all our athletes to do well and through the league we not only want to sharpen our Indian team players on a national level but also on the international front."

The Indian men's basketball team recently completed their journey in the FIBA Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament Asia 2023. Despite an upset loss against Bahrain, they demonstrated promise with successes against Syria and Indonesia.