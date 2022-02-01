Rafael Nadal's sponsors react to the Spaniard winning 21st Grand Slam at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal won the Australian Open on Sunday, 30th January 2021, making him the first player in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slam titles. The victory against Daniil Medevdev was only the second time in his stellar career that he turned around a game after being down by two sets.

The Russian ace fought valiantly but could do very little once the two-time Wimbledon winner got his head straight and set off the after-burners.

It was also only the second time the World No. 5 has won the Australian Open, with his last triumph coming in 2009. Prior to this year's final, he had finished as a runner-up on his last attempts at trying to win gold.

However, what was even more impressive was that he got to this stage despite dealing with a chronic foot injury and suffering from Covid-19 last month. Understandably, his fans were pleased with his performance while most of his sponsors paid tribute to his glorious achievement.

Sponsors react to Rafael Nadal winning 21st Grand Slam Title

Rafael Nadal's biggest sponsor, Nike, put out a beautiful video depicting each of his grand slams and heralding him as the 'Greatest of All Time' (G.O.A.T) in the history of the game.

Nike @Nike Advantage, Nadal.



Today, @rafaelnadal made history by becoming the first male tennis player ever to reach 21 Majors. Rafa has been on a relentless journey to clinch this historic 21st Slam. He now stands alone at the top as the GOAT in the men’s game. Advantage, Nadal.Today, @rafaelnadal made history by becoming the first male tennis player ever to reach 21 Majors. Rafa has been on a relentless journey to clinch this historic 21st Slam. He now stands alone at the top as the GOAT in the men’s game. https://t.co/0DsIVmvTFR

Amstel Light, the first-ever beer brand endorsed by Rafael Nadal, also paid tribute to one of its biggest clients ever through a video where several history makers, including Nico Rosberg and Jose Mourinho, congratulated him on the accomplishment.

Babloat, a French sports equipment company, is also one of Rafael Nadal's biggest sponsors, and were quick to acknowledge the special moment in the career of the trophy-laden tennis superstar.

Babolat @babolat

21 GRAND SLAMS

Congratulations Legend



#Rafa21 #BabolatFamily #Speechless Some achievements are so special, they make all words meaningless.21 GRAND SLAMSCongratulations Legend Some achievements are so special, they make all words meaningless. 21 GRAND SLAMS 🏆Congratulations Legend ❤️#Rafa21 #BabolatFamily #Speechless https://t.co/bSaU02hTFA

South Korean car manufacturing company Kia also congratulated their client, Rafael Nadal, on his inspirational journey of achieving this historic milestone. In their video, they have outlined every element of his game and how it has inspired them.

Richard Mille is one of the biggest premium watch companies in the world and a huge sponsor of Rafael Nadal's portfolio. The Swiss company appreciated the tennis legend's "come-back, incredible resilience, and unique mindset" in the 5-set thriller on Sunday.

Spanish pharmaceutical company Cantabria Labs, which recently renewed its affiliation with Rafael Nadal, toasted to his victory and claimed that the sporting icon is an example of how to take care of oneself in order to celebrate life.

Banco Santander, which is another Spanish company, specializes in financial services and roped in Rafael Nadal as one of their brand ambassadors in December 2019. They were delighted with their fellow Spaniard's triumph at the weekend and claimed that he "never ceased to amaze or excite them."

Santander España @santander_es



¡ENHORABUENA!



Nuestro embajador se convierte en el primer tenista de la historia en ganar 21 Grand Slams ¡Increíble!



Nunca dejas de sorprendernos y emocionarnos.



#AusOpen #AO2022 #VamosRafa @RafaelNadal , eres ÚNICO!¡ENHORABUENA!Nuestro embajador se convierte en el primer tenista de la historia en ganar 21 Grand Slams¡Increíble!Nunca dejas de sorprendernos y emocionarnos. ¡@RafaelNadal, eres ÚNICO! 😍🙌 ¡ENHORABUENA! 👏Nuestro embajador se convierte en el primer tenista de la historia en ganar 21 Grand Slams 🎾 ¡Increíble! Nunca dejas de sorprendernos y emocionarnos.#AusOpen #AO2022 #VamosRafa https://t.co/LuMzkmtGBR

Telefonica, one of the largest telephone operators and network providers in the world, were also ecstatic about Rafael Nadal's victory, since he is one of their brand ambassadors. Although the Spanish company did not put anything out on their official page, CEO JM Alvarez-Pallette retweeted the video put out by Nike to congratulate the tennis superstar.

Succesful financial outing for Rafael Nadal

The 21-grand-slam winner earned $2 million in prize money for the Aussie title, taking his career earnings to a total of $127 million – which is the third highest of all time. Novak Djokovic leads the line with $155 million.

However, for Nadal's brands, it was extremely good exposure for a number of reasons. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam that is held in the entirety of the Southern Hemisphere and it is a tournament the Spaniard has not been able to conquer on a regular basis.

So performing well at this event boded well for a number of his brands, including Nike and Richard Mille. The athlete dons clothes from the American multinational corporation, while he was also seen wearing the million dollar watch of the Swiss luxury watch company in every round of the sporting spectacle.

Thus, it makes sense that Nike pays him $10million-per-year.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Rafael Nadal just became the only man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slams, and he did it while wearing a $1.05 million Richard Mille watch Rafael Nadal just became the only man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slams, and he did it while wearing a $1.05 million Richard Mille watch 🔥 https://t.co/sz1Jop1nTv

It should be noted that Roger Federer has the biggest endorsement portfolio in the game, garnering $80 million-per-year even when he plays 13 games a year, as was the case in 2021. But a lot of it is down to his $30 million-a-year contract with Uniqlo.

Djokovic and Nadal can only hope for a $30 million earning in a good year, but this victory is sure to earn him a few more deals in the coming years.

Taking his career earnings from sponsors, appearances and prize money, the 13-time Roland Garros winner has a net worth of around $490 million. So few would be surprised if this figure hits the $500 million mark in 2022. The Spaniard has gotten off to a good start this year and shall be hoping to add many more Grand Slam victories to his milestone before he decides to hang up his boots.

Edited by Rohit Mishra