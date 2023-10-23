"Our support goes beyond sponsorship, it's a genuine investment in these athletes' futures": Ankur Dasgupta, VP of Marketing at NTT DATA

The importance of sports and academics cannot be overstated. Sports instill values like teamwork, discipline, and perseverance, promoting physical health and mental well-being. They also offer a platform for camaraderie and competition.

On the other hand, academics provide the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the complexities of the world, fostering intellectual growth and critical thinking. Together, they create well-rounded individuals, equipping them for success in both their chosen careers and personal lives.

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Business of Sports, Ankur Dasgupta, VP of Marketing at NTT DATA, underscores their unwavering commitment to bridging the academic gap for student-athletes at the Indian Institute of Sports (IIS).

Their partnership with IIS goes beyond sports, focusing on a holistic education that encompasses academics, STEM, life skills, and personal development, preparing athletes for both sports success and future careers. The collaboration aligns with government CSR policies, and NTT DATA's global expertise ensures the program meets industry needs and addresses employability challenges. This underscores their dedication to education and societal progress.

Excerpts from Sportskeeda's interview with Ankur Dasgupta, Vice President of Marketing at NTT DATA

Q. Could you share some insights into the academic subjects covered and tutoring opportunities provided through the program for primary, secondary, undergraduate, and graduate students?

Ankur Dasgupta: In our program, we start scouting students in primary school from Class 6 onwards, continuing through higher secondary. We cover core subjects like Math, Science, English, Social Studies, Hindi, Computer Science, General Knowledge, and Value Education.

We offer tutoring, including one-on-one and group study sessions, and extend support to undergraduates with subject-specific tutoring. Graduate students receive mentorship, research opportunities, and career-focused training. Our commitment to sponsoring quality education extends from last year to this year.

Q. Can you elaborate on the benefits that student-athletes receive from this program in terms of academic growth and personal development?

Ankur Dasgupta: Our program delivers significant benefits to student-athletes, promoting both academic growth and personal development. First and foremost, we believe in the importance of education as a fundamental right. Our curriculum not only imparts knowledge, but also nurtures well-rounded and informed individuals.

This educational foundation is enhanced by our inclusion of STEM subjects, equipping students with the ability to comprehend and utilize data and statistics. In today's sports landscape, where digitization and data science are increasingly prevalent, this knowledge becomes a powerful tool for improving their skills and performance.

Furthermore, our commitment to personal development extends beyond academics. We recognize the importance of financial literacy and other life skills. As student-athletes progress in their careers and begin earning, managing finances and making wise decisions becomes essential. Our program is designed to provide a holistic education that prepares them for success in sports and life, offering a comprehensive approach to their growth and development.

Q. How has NTT DATA been instrumental in bridging the academic gap for student-athletes at IIS? Are there specific success stories you can share?

Ankur Dasgupta: NTT DATA has played a pivotal role in bridging the academic gap for student-athletes at IIS through our partnership in support of the NTT DATA Learning Center & Academics Program.

This program, located in Bellary, empowers over 500 budding athletes by offering daily classes and tutoring across academic subjects, life skills, and arts. Our collaboration with IIS aims to provide a holistic experience, ensuring that these athletes receive a well-rounded education alongside their athletic training.

We are proud to have witnessed remarkable successes, with several IIS athletes achieving excellence on both academic and athletic fronts. This program, driven by IIS, aligns with our commitment to nurturing future champions and empowering athletes to pursue successful careers beyond sports.

Q. Athletes like Sreeshankar Murali and Avinash Sable qualified for events like the Paris 2024 Olympics, and the recently concluded Asian Games, 2023, which featured 31 athletes from IIS in various sports. How has NTT DATA contributed throughout their journey in their academic and athletic development?

Ankur Dasgupta: NTT DATA has been a vital partner in the academic and athletic development of sportspersons like Sreeshankar Murali, Avinash Sable, and other talented individuals at IIS. Our collaboration involves providing foundational education to all in-house athletes, ensuring they are well-prepared for both their athletic pursuits and their future endeavors.

Our support goes beyond sponsorship; it's a genuine investment in these athletes' futures. As they aim for events like the Paris 2024 Olympics and the 2023 Asian Games, our commitment to their academic development equips them with essential skills for success in sports and life.

This partnership also aligns with NTT DATA's reputation as a thought leader in our industry. We are dedicated to nurturing these athletes, and we eagerly anticipate their future achievements that will bring pride to our nation.

Q. It is very crucial to raise awareness regarding programs like these among young Indian athletes. What marketing methods, channels, or partnerships were utilized to efficiently connect with the desired demographic?

Ankur Dasgupta: Raising awareness among young Indian athletes is paramount. Our approach is comprehensive, combining social media mentions of partnerships, active involvement in athlete R&R activities, frequent visits for updates, and planned initiatives such as hackathons and computer literacy sessions.

These efforts ensure effective engagement with our target demographic, guiding them towards valuable academic opportunities.

Q. How does NTT DATA envision the long-term impact of this partnership with IIS on the academic and athletic development of the athletes?

Ankur Dasgupta: Our partnership with IIS is a humbling experience. We share their unique mission of putting Indian athletes on the world map. We envision a long-term impact achieved through continued support and collaborative interactions, aligning with the needs and expectations of IIS. Together, we aim to nurture the academic and athletic development of these athletes, enabling them to achieve remarkable success on the global stage.

Q. How has the government's outlook on sports education in India evolved? Are there particular governmental policies or actions that have played a pivotal role in shaping the initiative's success?

Ankur Dasgupta: The government's outlook on sports education in India has evolved, notably through the CSR policy. Allowing CSR funds to be utilized in initiatives like ours has proven pivotal. It enables IIS to allocate core funds and resources to sports development, while partners like us can contribute to academic development. This creates a symbiotic relationship that fosters the initiative's success.

Q. Beyond academics, how does NTT DATA help athletes at IIS in terms of personal and professional development? Are there mentorship or guidance programs in place?

Ankur Dasgupta: NTT DATA is deeply committed to IIS athletes' personal and professional development. As our partnership evolves, we are planning a range of initiatives, including hackathons for solution development, financial-planning classes, data-science workshops, computer-literacy sessions, and more. These programs are designed to provide mentorship, guidance, and practical skills to support athletes in their holistic development journey.

Q. Can you discuss any partnerships or collaborations with financial institutions or organizations that have facilitated financial support for athletes at IIS?

Ankur Dasgupta: Our current engagement has not included partnerships or collaborations with financial institutions or organizations for financial support for athletes at IIS. Our focus has primarily been on academic and personal development aspects of their journey.

Q. In what ways does NTT DATA help athletes plan for their financial future beyond their athletic careers? Are there initiatives to promote financial sustainability?

Ankur Dasgupta: NTT DATA is committed to helping athletes plan for their financial future beyond their sports careers. We are in discussions with partners to provide financial-planning education to our team members across India.

These discussions, in collaboration with IIS, aim to create initiatives that promote financial sustainability for the athletes. We look forward to implementing these plans in the future.

Q. NTT DATA's commitment to client success is well known. How does this extend to its involvement in community-oriented projects such as the one at IIS, and what role does it play in NTT DATA's overall mission?

Ankur Dasgupta: We view Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an integral part of our corporate strategy — a driving force for innovation, improvement, and a means to add value while engaging our team members.

Our CSR initiatives aim to create a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged communities, women, and environmental-conservation efforts. For example, through our CSR program, we've impacted over 215,000 lives, supported villages, empowered women, offset CO2 emissions, and upskilled youth, among other achievements.

By aligning our CSR strategies with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, we focus on funding education and environmental programs. We continually encourage our employees to engage in CSR activities, providing them with opportunities to make a meaningful impact in their communities. CSR, for us, is not just a responsibility, but a passion project that resonates throughout our organization.

Q. Finally, can you provide information on how NTT DATA's global reach and expertise contribute to the success of projects like the NTT DATA Learning Center & Academics Program?

Ankur Dasgupta: As a global leader in digital business and IT services, we bring extensive experience and resources to our initiatives. For instance, we've established Full Stack Computing Centers of Excellence in collaboration with RMK Group of Institutions in Chennai to enhance students' skills in end-to-end application development.

Our global perspective allows us to identify industry trends and align curricula accordingly, ensuring students receive the education that meets industry requirements.

Our commitment to nurturing talent is exemplified through such initiatives, where we provide training platforms on emerging technologies to bridge employability gaps. This collaboration with reputed institutions demonstrates our dedication to shaping the engineers of the future, and addressing the employability challenge facing the Indian technology industry.

Our continued research and development efforts, coupled with our global presence, make projects like these a testimony to our commitment to education and society.