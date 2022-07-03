“Built on Invest and Operate model, we believe Jetapult will be a game-changer in industry”: Rajan Navani, MD at JetSynthesys

Over the last couple of years, the Indian video games development scene has witnessed significant growth, with titles like Raji: An Ancient Epic creating benchmarks and waves in the industry.

Many industry leads have been vocal about the grassroots of the scene and how developing them will help give the market a significant boost.

In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Rajan Navani, MD at JetSynthesys, opened up about their latest venture, Jetapult, and how the program looks to acquire and scale gaming studios using global expertise.

He also talked about the issue that the video games development ecosystem faces in India today, along with some solutions that can help deal with the problems.

Here is an excerpt of the conversation

Rajan Navani on Jetapult and Indian video games development market

Q. With JetSynthesys finally announcing Jetapult’s launch, talk to us about this endeavor and some of the vision behind its making?

Rajan Navani: Over the years, the online gaming industry has picked up steam, and the road ahead looks brighter than ever. Several talented gaming studios with great ideas can truly scale themselves with the right mentorship and funding.

Rajan Navani @NavaniRajan



economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technolog… I'm excited to announce our latest venture, #Jetapult , built on the I&O model to scale #gaming studios in emerging markets. With the expert team we've assembled I'm positive the start-up will further strengthen Indian gaming's position on the global map. I'm excited to announce our latest venture, #Jetapult, built on the I&O model to scale #gaming studios in emerging markets. With the expert team we've assembled I'm positive the start-up will further strengthen Indian gaming's position on the global map.economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technolog…

Recognizing this market need, we launched Jetapult on the back of JetSynthesys’ highly successful model of acquiring and rapidly scaling gaming studios using global expertise and world-class partnerships.

Built on the Invest and Operate model, we believe Jetapult will be a game-changer in the industry. With an expert with a collective experience spanning decades, the start-up will further strengthen the Indian gaming position on the global map.

Q. With Jetapult being one of its kind Invest and Operate gaming start-up with the operating approach of “Acquire, Invest, and Accelerate,” talk to us about some of the acquisitions you have already made thus far and are looking to make in the coming months.

Rajan Navani: Currently, we have been working on our first acquisition. We are looking at India, Asia, and Southeast Asia as key markets and are in the process of making further acquisitions.

Q. Building high-grossing hits in the gaming industry is often misrepresented as luck-based or coin-flip endeavors. What would you feel are some of the best ways to tackle this superstition, at least on the grassroots level?

Rajan Navani: The video game industry in India is small and cannot afford to bring in global resources to work. We are looking at strengthening the ecosystem by building strength and capability with that talent.

Rajan Navani @NavaniRajan "Mahabharat was a spoken metaverse. A metaverse is your characters, who you culturally identify with as a person, a nation & society". An interesting quote from yesterday's conversation with @shekharkapur , on strengthening India's role in the world through its creative industry. "Mahabharat was a spoken metaverse. A metaverse is your characters, who you culturally identify with as a person, a nation & society". An interesting quote from yesterday's conversation with @shekharkapur, on strengthening India's role in the world through its creative industry. https://t.co/wq3V3HEO4Z

With the right capital investment and resources, the fabric of the gaming industry can change for the better. With the Invest and Operate model, we believe we can make a difference in a much more accelerated time, and I think that is really what we are looking to do at Jetapult.

Q. What would be Jetapult’s selection criteria for acquiring a new gaming studio who are just looking to dip its toes in the wider market?

Rajan Navani: Jetapult’s key selection criteria for acquiring a gaming studio would be its growth potential, presence of a strong team, revenue generation along with a review of the games they make, the genre they are following, and capacity of growth for the team.

We will look for studios that have already published a game and have built something that they believe structurally and instinctively works and are now in a stage where they need support from a scaling and capital perspective.

Q. What’s next for JetSynthesys and Jetapult? What can fans look forward to in the coming months?

Rajan Navani: Through the Jetapult model, when we were looking at the emerging markets, we identified 5500 potential studios, out of which we applied our filters and narrowed it down to about 150 studios.

We want to help these studios go global because that is where unlocking gaming experiences, quality, and analytics leads you, and that is where there is great potential. We believe this is a big opportunity when looking at the future, particularly from a global perspective.

We are excited about a multi-billion-dollar studio coming out of India and look forward to it.

