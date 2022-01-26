Ravindra Jadeja joins hands with pop-culture apparel brand The Souled Store

Ravindra Jadeja has carved a niche image over the past decade or so. He is popular amongst the youth while his plucky personality makes him an instant fan favorite.

The all-rounder was injured for the home series against New Zealand & South Africa but is set to make a return in the upcoming series against West Indies. The player has been training at the National Academy for the past few weeks. With IPL 2022 (Indian Premier League) on the horizon, getting back to full fitness has to be the high on the 33-year-old's agenda.

But in the meantime, he has been doing some interesting things off the pitch.

Ravindra Jadeja collaborates with The Souled Store

"Jaddu," as he is lovingly called by most of his fans, has joined hands with casual wear and pop-culture clothing brand The Souled Store. Incorporated in 2013, the Indian retail apparel brand quickly became known for its quirky clothing wear.

The company has previously collaborated with digital stars such as Ashish Chanchlani and Ayush Mehra, and former IPL host and model Shibani Dandekar has also been associated with them. But joining forces with a star like Ravindra Jadeja is a big leap for the stylish clothing brand.

The cricketer is going to be promoting the brand's new line, "Supima." The collection is set to feature several swanky new pieces of clothing, and the left-footed ace will be sporting a whole range of looks.

The Jamnagar-born star's personality makes him a good fit for the brand, who is excited about having him promote its new collection. On 24 January, it released an Instagram post announcing the collaboration:

You’ve waited long enough! Presenting The Souled Store x Ravindra Jadeja! Welcome to the fam, Sir @ravindra.jadeja ❤️

Ravindra Jadeja announced the collaboration in a similar fashion and expressed his happiness about being well-dressed. His Instagram post read:

Being well dressed is my kind of happiness. In my Supima, by @thesouledstore. #theworldsbest

So it looks like this is the beginning of something exciting for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star, who also became a brand ambassador for Fintech brand Kinara Capital last month.

Things on the pitch are also looking on the up for Jadjeja as he was the top retention for the four-time IPL Champions this year. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been retained for INR 6 crore, which is a little below Moeen Ali, who will receive INR 8 crore. MS Dhoni, meanwhile, is set to be paid INR 12 crore for this year's tournament.

However, Jadeja is the top dog for CSK as he has been retained for INR 16 crore, leaving the team with INR 48 crore in their purse to spend at the auction, which is scheduled for the second weekend of February.

