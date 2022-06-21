“Valorant has completely taken over esports for PC gaming in India”: Ronak Gupta, Partner, Cosmic Byte

Since its launch in 2020, Riot Game’s Valorant has become one of the most significant factors in the staggering growth PC esports has seen in India.

While the video games market on the platform is still far from enjoying the popularity that mobile gaming devices enjoy today, market leaders are confident that with Valorant at its core, PC gaming in India will indeed be the next big thing.

In a conversation with Abhishek Mallick of Sportskeeda Esports, Ronak Gupta, Partner at Cosmic Byte, opened up about PC esports in South Asia and where it stands today. He talked about Cosmic Byte’s partnership with Velocity Gaming and the importance of affordable gaming accessories when it comes to helping the region’s video games market flourish.

Here is an excerpt of the interview.

Ronak Gupta, Partner at Cosmic Byte, had lots to say about Valorant India

Q) Sir, I would love to get your take on the Indian video game and esports market. Where do you think it stands today and the growth it has had over the last couple of years?

Ronak: The Indian video game market has evolved significantly in the past few years, and it will only improve from here on. I think a significant growth is due to the availability and widespread use of mobiles and the ease of using these devices for gaming.

Q) Talk to us about Cosmic Byte, what led to its founding, and some visions and aspirations behind it.

Ronak: I have been gaming since I was a kid and have always been fascinated with the world that video games provide. Back then, however, there were very few opportunities that provided an avenue for gamers to actually expand their horizon and aim higher. Whatever was available in terms of gaming accessories was absolutely out of reach or quite expensive.

Owing to that, I became pretty focused on bringing the idea of affordable gaming in whatever way possible, and that’s how Cosmic Byte came to be. Though our products now reach a wide range of gamers, from casual to professional, we put sheer dedication into ensuring that our quality of products is up to the mark and meets all standards.

We are honestly just getting started!

Q) With the more competitive side of the industry showing steady growth, esports for mobile and PC platforms has indeed seen a boom in recent years. What are your thoughts on the importance of reliable gaming peripherals in a region like India and the place that it holds in the lives of today’s gamers?

Ronak: Honestly, you can’t expect people to up their game if they are too used to products that are not suitable for gaming. To be great at gaming, you need peripherals that suit your needs and complement your gaming style.

Q) Cosmic Byte has recently partnered with Velocity Gaming, one of the region’s top Valorant teams. Tell us a bit about the move and some of the visions and expectations behind the decision.

Ronak: At Cosmic Byte, we love to game and adore Valorant. The game has completely taken over the esports for PC gaming, and Velocity Gaming has been doing exceptionally well in Valorant.

So apart from making complete sense as a brand to associate with owing to their success, we just love how passionate they are about the game.

It’s just a perfect fit!

Velocity Gaming @officialvlt



Are you ready to The cosmos can't handle a collaboration of this magnitude as we've steeled ourselves with @cosmicbyteindia , India's very own top Esports accessories brand. Gear up as we bring in lots of exciting content, products and opportunities for you.Are you ready to #SwitchToGodMode The cosmos can't handle a collaboration of this magnitude as we've steeled ourselves with @cosmicbyteindia, India's very own top Esports accessories brand. Gear up as we bring in lots of exciting content, products and opportunities for you.Are you ready to #SwitchToGodMode? https://t.co/I7uj9hzGNM

Q) What other initiatives is Cosmic Byte investing in to help promote the growth of esports in India.

Ronak: We associate with many gaming events promoting upcoming talent. But I believe the best way to create change in the gaming atmosphere in India is to make gaming affordable for all with our range of products.

I would love to see more and more people get into this as a profession. We need to change the old mindset of people about gaming in India, and nothing is better than promoting our homegrown talent.

Q) It’s not news that mobile gaming sees staggering community participation in the region compared to PC. But with titles like Valorant becoming more popular by the day, do you feel the gap will eventually lessen in the coming years?

Ronak: Yes! A hundred percent. I think it has already been reduced. The popularity of Valorant in India is already so immense, with so many people already playing the title.

Add to this the culture of friend circles in India and team creations, so it’s only a matter of time before there will be an explosion of professional gaming teams in every gully of India.

Q) With the 19th Asian Games (now postponed) to include esports as a medal event, what kind of an impact will it have on the video games scene in regions like India and South Asia?

Ronak: With the livestreaming of these events, there is a growing interest in gaming not just for gamers but as a sport with a fanbase and favorite players. Gaming is nothing less than your traditional sport anymore, so the impact in a sports-crazy country like India could be huge.

Q) What’s next for Cosmic Byte? What can fans expect from the brand in the coming months? Are more exciting initiatives in-store?

Ronak: The list is endless. We already have so many new products on the market. We just launched our new website. The new year will have more gaming associations and expansion in different types of products that will just add to your gaming arsenal.

We will target a more premium approach to high-on-quality products catering to the needs of our increasing professional players.

