Sony Sports Network to launch Ultimate Sports Quiz 2022 from June 5, Harsha Bhogle to play host

The Ultimate Sports Quiz (USQ) will go on air on the Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 1 - SD+HD) from June 5, 2022 onwards. The quiz contest will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM, with renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle playing host. Apart from the original airing, there will be two repeat telecasts as well of the 13 episodes.

The sports quiz was first aired back in the 2000s and has a cult following even today. The 2022 edition will see 27 schools from 22 cities across India (65 percent from non-metro cities) competing for the coveted trophy. The quiz format will encompass three exciting rounds of sports quizzing, modeled around the Olympic motto - Citius, Altius and Fortius. Citius tests speed and accuracy, Altius assesses depth of knowledge and Fortius is an examination of mental strength and performance under pressure.

The quiz provides a great opportunity for the sport aficionados from various schools to put their knowledge to test against the best. The winning schools will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for developing sporting infrastructure in their respective schools.

The finalists will also get a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit a sporting event of their choice. Other prizes include Apple Macbooks, medals and certificates as well as recognition in the student community.

Apart from testing the sporting knowledge of students from across the country, the USQ is also an endeavor to support grass-root level sports development.

For regular updates and latest developments, follow the Ultimate Sports Quiz social media handles:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/ultimatesportsquiz

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/USQ-Ultimate-Sports-Quiz-100525895842847/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/TheUSQuiz

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ0G_yxTW0HqHEBdIzbJJ4w

You can also visit the USQ website by logging on to - https://ultimatesportsquiz.com

(Sony Ten 1 is the official broadcasting partner of the USQ. Vodafone Idea (Vi), Airtel Xstream, JioTV+ and JioCinema are the telecom partners while MX Player is the OTT partner.)

