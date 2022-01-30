Sydney FC ready to launch AR experience for its fans

Sydney FC is set to launch an augmented reality experience for its fans, through which they will be able to explore the new Sydney Football Stadium.

The A-League team is finally done with the construction and safety tests of the stadium and is now ready to move into it. Their fans will now get a premium viewing experience, which is set to unfold soon.

Sydney FC keen on delivering AR experience to fans

The new stadium, formerly called the Allianz Stadium, will be able to host 70,000 people. One of the most scenic structures to be built in the country, it took $828 million to complete the entire construction project. Sydney FC is now keen to deliver a viewing experience of this stadium to each and every supporter, regardless of their geographical location.

This will be made possible by the work done by 7DX, a Sydney-based AR/VR specialist who will be providing an AR experience to club supporters. The AR technology will basically give users an interactive preview of the stadium to explore and bring it to life through a portal experience, with the Sydney FC crest spawning the stadium.

But there is more. Aside from just viewing the stadium from all directions, fans will also be able to look at new maps of the local area and explore the entire venue inside-out. In fact, as per their expansion plans, once it can be launched in a large enough play area, supporters can expand the model to a point where they might be able to stand in the middle of the pitch.

Sydney FC chief executive Danny Townsend also talked about his excitement at giving fans a chance to experience this unique AR technology when they return to Moore Park in October:

“Using augmented reality is a highly exciting way to deliver the experiences we will be providing our members and fans with once the stadium opens. This way they can choose their seats, their membership packages and the experience they want from attending Sydney FC games from the comfort of their own home."

"Launching this microsite now gives our members and supporters early access to the best deals and as we look forward to returning to Moore Park in October, without having to wait until the stadium is open.”

How to access the AR experience?

The WebAR experience can be launched simply by opening a link or scanning a QR code, which is quite common these days. Once the link is opened, fans will be able to project the vision on to a flat surface from a mobile or tablet device. They can then expand the 3D virtual stadium and it can also be rotated to explore spatially with maps and other hotspot areas.

Although it will be called the Sydney FC Stadium, Rugby Union side New South Wales Waratahs, and National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters will also make the stadium their new home. But as far as football goes, the stadium is going to be one of the venues for the 2023 Women's World Cup and is also marked as a Regional Venue for the 2032 Olympics.

Regardless, Sydney FC is entering the world of augmented reality and hoping its fans can enjoy the experience. Perhaps this might be the beginning of a series of virtual mediums through which its supporters can watch the game from any part of the world.

However, for now, the five-time A-League champions will be focused on getting back to winning ways on the pitch. The team is currently sixth in the league table, behind Adelaide United, Macarthur, Melbourne City, Western United and Melbourne Victory.

