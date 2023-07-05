"The potential for growth and development in equestrian sport is immense" - Silva Storai, Director (EIRS)

The Equestrian Premier League (EPL), hosted by Embassy International Riding School, has emerged as a prominent tournament in the Indian equestrian scene. Focused on raising equestrian standards and propelling riders to international competitiveness, the EPL encompasses thrilling Dressage and Jumping competitions.

Since its inception in 2009, the league has solidified its reputation as one of the country's premier equestrian events. It offers riders a vital platform to enhance their fitness, boost their confidence, and showcase their talent on a grand stage.

With the aim of establishing India's presence in the global equestrian arena, the EPL plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of said sport in the country. By fostering an environment of healthy competition and providing riders with valuable opportunities to fine-tune their skills, the league contributes to the overall growth and development.

Through rigorous training and participation in the EPL, riders are equipped with the necessary tools to excel at national and international levels, aiming to put India on the map as a force to be reckoned with in equestrian sports.

Silva Storai, the Director of Embassy International Riding School, is spearheading a remarkable revolution in Bangalore's equestrian community. Her visionary leadership has set a spirited transformation in motion, breathing new life into the sport.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Storai shed light on the Equestrian Premier League (EPL), an extraordinary initiative that is reshaping the equestrian sports landscape in India. This league has emerged as a game-changer, redefining the way said sport is perceived and practiced in the country.

Excerpts from an exclusive interview with Silva Storai, the Director of Embassy International Riding School

Q. EPL has managed to establish itself as one of the most popular equestrian events in India, despite being based in South India. What do you think has contributed to its widespread appeal and recognition across the country?

Silva Storai: The Equestrian Premier League was established to address the lack of tournaments and regular competition in our sport. Before its inception, athletes had limited opportunities, with only the Junior National Championship and National Equestrian Championship held between November and February.

This prompted us to create a platform that offered consistent competition and training. The league's popularity grew as it provided a reason for people to invest in horses, and offered a structured schedule of events.

Located in Bangalore, we benefitted from favorable weather conditions, allowing us to offer extensive sports programs and training opportunities that other centers couldn't provide due to weather limitations. Over the course of 13 years, our vision has come to fruition, leading to the emergence of new clubs and the participation of numerous young talents. The Equestrian Premier League has become a pivotal stepping stone, leading participants to the highly regarded Junior National Championship.

Recently, the league's first leg in June witnessed tremendous success. With 180 horses, including EIRS horses, competing, and more than 400 entries on a single day, the response was truly remarkable. These numbers underscore the significant impact and popularity of the league. The Equestrian Premier League stands as a remarkable achievement in promoting equestrian sports and fostering talent in our region.

Q. EPL has become a platform for budding equestrian athletes to showcase their talent and explore new growth opportunities. Could you share some instances where EPL has played a pivotal role in launching the careers of young riders?

Silva Storai: At our facility, we prioritize a strong foundation, acknowledging the smaller scale of equestrian sports in India compared to Europe or America. Our programs focus on essential elements like horsemanship, stable management, and horse understanding.

Despite potential criticism for being too serious, we remain committed to teaching the right way to ride and learn. We firmly believe that a solid foundation is paramount, serving as the building blocks for individual excellence and enabling athletes to forge their desired path in the sport.

Embassy International Riding School takes a distinct approach in India, prioritizing a strong foundation for students, regardless of their aspirations in equestrianism. By emphasizing correct techniques and fundamentals, we equip individuals with the skills needed to progress and achieve their goals. This commitment sets us apart and offers a competitive advantage to those aiming for excellence in the equestrian world.

Q. It's fascinating to see the impact EPL has had on the equestrian landscape in India. Could you give us some insights into the current state of equestrian sports in the country and how it has evolved over the years?

Silva Storai: In the past four to five years, the progress we have witnessed in terms of clubs, participation, and fundraising in Bangalore has been truly remarkable. The enthusiasm and dedication of both young riders and their supportive parents have contributed to the incredible growth of the sport. It's truly an exciting time for equestrianism.

However, amidst this positive development, we cannot ignore the challenges faced by the Equestrian Federation of India. Like many other sports associations, they are currently involved in a legal battle with the government. This situation has had a significant impact on the sport, as the federation plays a crucial role in developing and supporting athletes. A strong federation is crucial for athletes to gain confidence, compete internationally, and secure government backing.

Unfortunately, the current circumstances have dealt a severe blow to the support and development of equestrianism. The absence of a stable federation has created uncertainties and setbacks within the sport. It is crucial that we navigate these challenges and work towards resolving the issues at hand to ensure the growth and success of equestrianism in India.

Q. Embassy International Riding School (EIRS) has been instrumental in nurturing equestrian champions like Fouaad Mirza and Ashish Limaye, who have achieved remarkable success. Could you shed some light on the training methodologies and support provided by EIRS to groom these talented athletes?

Silva Storai: Fouaad Mirza, an accomplished equestrian, began his journey with us as a young rider and later rejoined during the inception of the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) in 2010. The EPL provided regular tournaments and competitions, allowing him to excel in jumping and raise the bar in higher classes. Alongside him, Ashish Limaye, an instructor, joined for a couple of EPL events, providing crucial input and encouragement.

Fouaad Mirza's talent and hard work led us to support his ambitions in Eventing, a challenging sport that combines jumping, dressage, and cross-country disciplines. During the Asian Games' trials, Ashish Limaye surprised everyone by meeting the Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER) on two horses, exceeding expectations. His exceptional progress, along with training in Germany, has been remarkable.

Both Fouaad Mirza and Ashish Limaye's journeys highlight the significant impact of the EPL in nurturing equestrian talent in India. Starting from a young age, they utilized the league's regular competitions to develop their skills and pursue their dreams. We have great hopes for Ashish Limaye's continued growth, as he follows in the footsteps of Fouaad Mirza's success.

Q. Does the EIRS actively engage in grassroots development programs to promote equestrian sports at a grassroots level? Could you provide some details about these programs and their impact?

Silva Storai: Although we don't currently have a dedicated grassroots program, our structured riding school offers courses with three different grades, allowing students to progress based on their skills. We believe in developing riders within our program and don't actively recruit young talent, considering the significant life choices they face in their early 20s, such as pursuing education abroad.

However, the remarkable achievements of riders like Fouaad Mirza, who brought home medals from the Asian Games and performed exceptionally in the the Olympics, along with Ashish Limaye's impressive qualification for the Asian Games in China, have ignited a positive shift in perception.

They have inspired parents and riders, highlighting equestrianism as a viable career path and opening new possibilities for aspiring equestrians to represent their country and achieve success. The newfound recognition of equestrian sports as a rewarding profession has created a positive impact and brought excitement to our community.

Q. Looking ahead, what are your future plans and aspirations for the EPL and the equestrian community in India? Are there any new initiatives or expansions on the horizon?

Silva Storai: The potential for growth and development in equestrian sport is immense. However, the absence of a functioning Federation for the past two years has hindered progress. To unlock the sport's full potential, it is crucial to introduce courses for new judges in show jumping and dressage.

The sport has been primarily influenced by the army, but with a growing civilian presence, there is a need for a more inclusive approach that addresses the different requirements and resources available to civilians.

A balanced Federation that includes representatives from both the army and civilian sectors would be ideal, as it acknowledges the contributions of both parties and ensures a more comprehensive and dynamic management.

Currently, the civilian sector has advanced significantly, but the lack of a Federation limits their ability to take the sport to higher levels. It is essential to establish a new Federation promptly to support the growth of equestrianism and provide the necessary structure for progress and collaboration between all stakeholders.

Q. Finally, could you share any memorable moments or success stories from previous editions of EPL that highlight the positive impact it has had on the equestrian community in India?

Silva Storai: In 2021, we had the privilege of celebrating a significant milestone - the 25th anniversary of our riding school. It was a momentous occasion that brought together our entire community, filled with a sense of accomplishment and gratitude. The celebration was meticulously planned and executed, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved.

After the tumultuous period of the COVID-19 pandemic, the anniversary celebration held a special significance. It served as a beacon of hope and resilience, signifying our ability to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever. The event not only marked the passage of time but also represented our unwavering commitment to the sport of equestrianism and the passion that drives us.

Join us on our journey as we invite you to experience the excitement and beauty of equestrian sports firsthand. Witness the awe-inspiring displays of grace and skill as these incredible animals navigate obstacles and showcase their remarkable abilities. By being a part of our journey, we aim to forge a connection that goes beyond mere observation, immersing you in the thrilling world of equestrianism and sharing our deep passion for these magnificent creatures.

