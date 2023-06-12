The Tennis Premier League (TPL) has captivated the sport's enthusiasts with its mesmerizing blend of skill, precision, and competitive spirit. Designed to transcend the boundaries of traditional tennis tournaments, TPL aims to revolutionize how we experience the sport by combining the thrill of individual competition with its team-based format. It's a groundbreaking concept that brings together top-notch players, glamorous franchises, and an unparalleled atmosphere of sporting fervor.

In an exclusive conversation with Mrunal Jain, the dynamic and visionary entrepreneur behind the Tennis Premier League, Sportskeeda Business of Sports delved into the world of this tennis revolution. Known for his innovative approach and unwavering passion for the game, Mrunal has successfully established Tennis Premier League as a highly anticipated and widely acclaimed sporting event.

We explore the inner workings of TPL, Mrunal’s strategic initiatives, and the future plans that have propelled this league to new heights. Through this engaging conversation, we gain insights into Tennis Premier League's brand identity, key collaborations, and his adept navigation of challenges within the dynamic landscape of tennis.

Excerpts from Tennis Premier League founder

Mrunal Jain's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

Q: Can you provide an overview of the Tennis Premier League and its significance in the tennis community?

Mrunal Jain: The Tennis Premier League is a unique concept that aims to transform the individual sport of tennis into a team-based format. The idea behind it was to address the challenge of athletes dropping out of the sport and provide them with additional earning opportunities. TPL follows a T20-style format to promote fast and happening action on the court, which makes it exciting and appealing to players and fans.

Tennis Premier League holds great significance in the tennis community for several reasons. Firstly, it allows individual players to create their own brands and gain more visibility among corporate sponsors. By participating in TPL, players have the opportunity to showcase their skills and attract potential endorsements, creating an additional source of income. It has helped in creating a separate brand value for players, elevating their status and opening up new opportunities for them.

Off-season responsibilities and preparations

Q: What are the responsibilities of Tennis Premier League during the off-season, and what all were prepared for?

Mrunal Jain: During the off-season, Tennis Premier League has several responsibilities to ensure the success of the tournament. One of the key tasks is to educate the audience about the unique format of the league, as it differs from traditional tennis events. The aim is to generate excitement and anticipation among the masses for the upcoming tournament.

Moreover, Tennis Premier League strives to expand its reach and popularity by conducting talent days across various cities in India, such as Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. These talent days serve as a platform to discover young talents and promote the new format of the game. Educating the youth about TPL and its potential benefits, including branding opportunities and the effective use of social media, is an essential aspect of the league's off-season activities.

For the upcoming season, Tennis Premier League has prepared to conduct 600 tournaments, showcasing the growing scale and ambition of the league. These initiatives during the off-season highlight TPL's commitment to continuously engage with the tennis community, nurture talent, and build excitement for the upcoming edition.

Key changes and improvements in Season 5

Q: Can you highlight some key changes or improvements that have been implemented in Season 5 compared to previous seasons?

Mrunal Jain: Season 5 of Tennis Premier League brings several significant changes and improvements. One notable change is the introduction of a dedicated mobile app affiliated with over a hundred academies. This app aims to facilitate the organization of more tournaments within the tennis community, bringing the entire community together. The app will not only help in conducting tournaments but also assist players in finding partners to play with.

Moreover, Season 5 of Tennis Premier League is expected to have an increased number of international players, including those who have played in Grand Slam events. This raises the overall quality of the players participating in the league and promises an elevated level of competition. The increased airtime and focus on promoting players from outside the league further contribute to the growth and popularity of TPL.

Overall, Season 5 is set to be the biggest yet, with expanded partnerships, enhanced player quality, and increased community engagement through the mobile app. These changes and improvements signify the continuous evolution and ambition of the league.

Governance and Compliance in Tennis Premier League

Q: In terms of governance, how does Tennis Premier League ensure compliance with relevant regulations and policies within the tennis industry?

Mrunal Jain: Tennis Premier League places great emphasis on governance and ensures compliance with relevant regulations and policies within the tennis industry. The league is closely associated with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). This affiliation allows the league to work in alignment with the official authorities governing tennis in India.

One aspect of governance is the provision of referees, who are appointed by AITA for Tennis Premier League matches. This ensures that the referees have a thorough understanding of the unique format of TPL and can effectively officiate the matches.

Additionally, Tennis Premier League has established partnerships with sponsors such as Yonex Sunrise and Kotak Mahindra Bank, among others, who have shown continuous support and appreciation for the league over multiple seasons. This demonstrates the credibility and reputation TPL has built within the industry.

Moreover, Tennis Premier League collaborates with various stakeholders, including state associations, for talent days and other events. These events are conducted on state association grounds, reinforcing compliance with regulations and fostering cooperation within the tennis community.

TPL's commitment to governance, adherence to regulations, and strong partnerships contribute to the league's growth and sustainability while maintaining integrity within the tennis industry.

Conclusion

As Tennis Premier League continues to grow and captivate the tennis community, it remains at the forefront of transforming the sport, providing an unparalleled platform for athletes and an electrifying extravaganza for fans. The future of TPL shines bright, promising new heights of sporting excellence and redefining how we experience tennis.

