Visa-FIFA alliance the biggest sponsorship deal in Women's football

FIFA and VISA have been collaborating with each other since 2007. The payment company is arguably the biggest financial services entity in the world and is now out to make a mark in women's football.

Women's football, which has often been under-funded, has seen a massive rise in investment over the last five years. In fact, the latest revamp done in the sponsorship structure is likely to widely benefit the sport as a whole.

Visa makes biggest sponsorship commitment ever to women's football

Last month, Visa paid $20million (£17.5million) to secure the rights and become the first Global FIFA Women's Football Partner. To put this into context, this amount is significantly higher than the £13million Barclays paid for the FIFA Women's Super League while it is equal to Visa's own deal as the chief sponsor of UEFA women's football properties from 2018-19 to 2024-25.

Visa are advocates for equality, diversity and inclusion, core values shared by FIFA.



We are pleased to announce @Visa as the 𝑭𝑰𝑹𝑺𝑻 Global FIFA Women's Football Partner under the newly launched commercial partnership structure. Visa are advocates for equality, diversity and inclusion, core values shared by FIFA.

But the current deal, which turns them into a Global Partner, covers the 2023 World Cup, with further rights to the end of 2026 contingent on Fifa’s ‘Future of Football’. This could see the Women's World Cup being held every two years.

It also makes them the 'Exclusive Payment Service for the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023'. This shall allow them to implement their payment technology at tournament venues and deliver exclusive experiences for fans and clients. They shall also incorporate their 'Team Visa' programme of player endorsements and activate the 'Player of the Match'award. At the same time, they will maintain an association with women's football at the U-17, U-19, U-21 level and the futsal competition.

Additionally, their visibility is likely to increase as they will be headlining the LED boards in all nine cities of Australia and New Zealand– the destination of the 2023 Women's World Cup. It shall be the first time the grand tournament is being held in the Southern Hemisphere.

The last Women's World Cup saw 1.12 billion viewers tune in to watch the mega event, with the final between the United States of America and France garnering an average live audience of 82.1 million and reaching a total of 263.2 million unique viewers.

It took a while for Visa to land an agreement over a deal with FIFA

Talks over the deal have been on since 2019, and after FIFA revealed its new sponsorship structure in December 2022, things sped up.

Under the new structure, men's, women's and esports' national team competition rights shall be unbundled from 2023 onwards. The macro strategy involves enhancing women’s football engagement with existing commercial partners, developing a strategy to sell broadcast, digital and media rights and implementing a distinct brand strategy for the women’s game.

Visa @Visa We’re strong supporters of women’s soccer, so we’re proud to be the first FIFA Women’s Football Partner for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023! Another step to more recognition, exposure, and access for these amazing athletes. We’re strong supporters of women’s soccer, so we’re proud to be the first FIFA Women’s Football Partner for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023! Another step to more recognition, exposure, and access for these amazing athletes. https://t.co/JId4JznLwB

Given that Visa have been a long-standing partner of the glorious four-year football tournament, they were aware that their eight-year deal that sees them pay $85 million per four-year-cycle, is set to expire in 2022. Thus the American payment company struck a deal in principle in late 2020. But since approval was needed from partners signed up to 2026, including Coco-Cola, Adidas and Wanda, it took some time to officially confirm the deal.

Since they have now bought out women's football rights specifically, they have opted not to renew as a FIFA Partner, encompassing global rights across the three verticals. But the US-based company apparently holds an equivocal interest in the men's football package from 2023, including the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in America, Canada, and Mexico. It wil give all three countries' national teams automatic entry into the competition.

Following the confirmation of the new deal, FIFA's Chief Women's Football Officer, Sarai Bareman, spoke kindly about the involvement of Visa in the sport.

“Visa is well known for supporting athletes and seeing the positive benefits that can come through sport. They are advocates for equality, diversity and inclusion, core values that are shared by FIFA and the FIFA Women’s World Cup, as we grow and celebrate the women’s game.”

Andrea Fairchild, who is the Senior Vice-President of Global Sponsorship Strategy at Visa, outlined the goals of the company by initiating this positive step.

“Our commitment to women’s football is not short-term – we see these women as game changers in the biggest sense of the word and love to see the new heights women’s football continues to reach. We are thrilled to continue this trajectory as we look toward Australia and New Zealand in 2023.”

It is no surprise that the tech company has taken the first step to becoming a commercial partner in women's football. Off the pitch, the payment company has designed programs that are supposed to help athletes in their careers and beyond. Since its inception in 2000, they have championed more than 500 athletes, including 22 women.

"Our commitment to #womensfootball is not short-term – we see these women as game-changers...and love to see the new heights women's football continues to reach." Andrea Fairchild, Senior Vice-President, Global Sponsorship Strategy at Visa

Women's football deserves its due investment and perhaps there is no better company to take it forward in such a grand manner. But one would hope that this is only the beginning of bigger and better things in the game.

Edited by Ashish Yadav