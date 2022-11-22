"Want to capitalize on South Asian market in U.S. as it can become major market for cricket in future" - Madhukar Shree, team CEO, Morrisville SAMP Army

The sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 features some of cricket's most dynamic players as well as the debut of two American franchises, bringing the total number of teams to eight. This year's edition will see the addition of two teams to the roster — New York Strikers and Morrisville SAMP Army.

The SAMP Army franchise stands for unwavering devotion to cricket and teamwork both on and off the field. Ritesh Patel, the founder of the Morrisville SAMP Army, is a seasoned businessman with over 20 years of expertise in management, consulting, and business growth.

Morrisville SAMP Army announced the appointment of Madhukar Shree as the CEO of the franchise. He has been a part of the sports industry for a long time, having worked with various international sporting events and franchises.

Sportskeeda had an exclusive chat with Madhukar about his vision for the franchise, the other caps he dons as CEO of other sports franchises, the ins and outs of organizing a tennis tournament in India, and other details

Aside from being the Chief Executive Officer of Morrisville SAMP Army, Madhukar is also the CEO of Ultimate Kho Kho team, Mumbai Khiladis. Speaking on the challenges of being involved in multiple sports ventures, Madhukar said:

“The basics remain the same in different sports. You learn from each event. With each passing event, everyone becomes better and more well-organized.”

While juggling these roles, Madhukar said, he does not see them as a challenge. He mentioned that it just brings out the best in him. On how he has succeeded in tackling issues regarding conflicts of interest, the SAMP Army CEO said:

“I work on a project-to-project basis. Thus, I ensure that the events and projects do not overlap with each other. For example, the Abu Dhabi T-10 season is about to commence, so I will try to make sure that my other project (Ultimate Kho-Kho) is in its off-season so that there is no overlapping in terms of devoting my time or strategizing.”

SAMP Army is an established cricket franchise in the U.S. They take part in competitive matches across America and are closely associated with U.S.A. Cricket. Speaking about the impact of the U.S. being an emerging cricketing market on his decision to join the team, Madhukar said:

“The U.S. is the economic capital of the world. The spending capacity and the kind of viewership that they can generate are unmatched. The U.S. has multiple billion-dollar tournaments running simultaneously such as the MLB, MLS, NBA, and NFL. The South Asian population there is hungry for cricket content and so we want to capitalize on that demand. The cricket scene in the U.S. is also picking up of late, with minor leagues happening for two seasons and the U.S. team also doing well. I see the U.S. becoming a major market for cricket in the future if everything goes right and the major league succeeds.”

In June 2024, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will go somewhere it has never been before, with the U.S.A. hosting the event alongside the West Indies. Both the USA and West Indies are guaranteed places in the expanded World Cup that will see 20 teams participating for the first time. Speaking about how he plans to leverage the tournament to push his own franchise and market it to newer and more exciting avenues, the SAMP Army CEO said:

“We are in touch with the Minor League and Major League stakeholders. We're also in touch with the U.S. cricket board and at the end of the day, thankfully, everyone's goal is to promote the sport. So, our paths naturally cross and we try to complement each other as much as we can. Two minor league cricketers are part of our squad, which was a conscious decision. Obus (Piernaar) was part of the South African U-19 squad and played against Virat Kohli. We definitely want to give the U.S. cricketers a better chance to grow.”

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revived itself as a cricket hub in the last few years, with the success of the Abu Dhabi T10 being a prime example. The current total global viewership numbers for the league stands at an impressive 342 million. The UAE has hosted multiple seasons of the IPL as well as the T20 World Cup in recent years. Speaking about the kind of strategic opportunities it has presented to attract such mainstream appeal, Madhukar said:

“The quality of cricket attracts viewers. The infrastructure there is good, the market is big, and the time zone helps bring views from the subcontinent. Besides, the UAE is a popular tourist destination, especially for sports lovers. The Abu Dhabi Sports Council is going all out to promote cricket, so, of course, that helps.”

The maiden season of Ultimate Kho Kho has injected new life into one of India’s most widely played indigenous sports. Players and coaches have both welcomed the new format's glitz and glam, the league's made-for-television aspect, and the (relatively) large salaries associated with it. Speaking about maintaining a balance between the sport’s roots and giving it a glow-up, the Morrisville SAMP Army CEO said:

“It was a good challenge to take up. Kho Kho is very interesting. The rules modified by the federation have made the sport even more innovative. And there’s a different joy in working with something from the start as you can sow the right seeds. It has been an enriching experience.”

Speaking about his takeaways from the inaugural season for Mumbai Khiladis, Madhukar said:

“It was a good season. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make it to the playoffs, but it was just the first season and a big learning experience for everyone from the federation to the players and the team owners. Kho Kho is a very fast game so technically there are key areas in terms of strength and conditioning that need to be taken care of, like nutrition and exercise. It takes time for the players to get used to it. Hopefully, it's only going upwards from here.”

With famed singer Badshah entering the league as co-owner of the Mumbai franchise alongside renowned film director, developer, and sports enthusiast, Punit Balan, Ultimate Kho Kho has been given a touch of mainstream fame. Speaking about the association and the opportunities presented by it, the SAMP Army CEO said:

“Getting someone like Badshah who is a big superstar and has an emotional attachment to the game has been great. He has been very supportive and involved in the management. Whenever he brings in his expertise, it has helped us.”

Madhukar is also the Tournament Manager of the ATP Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, which is the only ATP World Tour Event in South Asia. Speaking about whether it feels like an additional responsibility on his shoulder or an opportunity to expand the market further in India, the SAMP Army CEO said:

“Certainly. Tennis enjoys a classy fan following, so representing Pune and India on a global stage is a huge responsibility. In the last couple of years, players like Kevin Anderson, Marin Cilic, and other top players have come to the country and that has certainly helped. We are always trying to provide the best facilities and management for the ATP and the players.”

Speaking about the kind of support the tournament has received from sponsors as well as the audience, Madhukar said:

“We were lucky enough to get good support from the government, Tata Sons group, Tata Motors, and other sponsors like Adar Poonawalla. The list goes on. We received support from Pune as a community and from the fans as well. We sold out tickets for the semis and finals and that is something we didn’t really expect.”

Going further on the details of how the success of a sponsorship deal is measured, the SAMP Army CEO stated:

“There are tangible and intangible factors. One is of course the reach, the valuation, and the eyeballs, which we can of course measure. Apart from that, there are some experiences money can’t buy such as contests, activations, a brand portraying its services and products, and the experiences the brands provide its fans with.”

Of late, the sports market in India and the world is on an upward trajectory, with so many leagues across various disciplines of sports coming up and numerous markets opening up. Madhukar, the Morrisville SAMP Army CEO said he hopes to expand his horizons by becoming a part of more leagues, and by sharing his expertise and experience, help in building a stronger sports market in India.

