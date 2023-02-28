'We prioritize improving the sport's quality and establishing a lasting legacy' - Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC [Exclusive]

Since the inception of the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC has established itself as one of the most accomplished and respected clubs both on and off the field.

With two ISL titles to its name, the club has been a dominant force in the sporting league, consistently challenging for top honors. Its success can be attributed to its well-rounded approach, combining skilled players with excellent support staff.

Under the leadership of visionary Vita Dani, Chennaiyin FC has blazed a trail not just in football but also in community-building. The club has undertaken several community outreach initiatives and fan engagement strategies, winning the hearts of fans across the country.

Chennaiyin FC players during their training session (Image via Chennaiyin FC)

These efforts have garnered immense respect and admiration, making Chennaiyin FC a fan-favorite off the field as well. The fact that the club is led by a powerful woman has also been a source of inspiration for many, and it has further cemented its place as a beacon of hope and progress in Indian football.

Chennaiyin's co-owners Vita Dani & Abishek Bachan (Image via Chennaiyin FC)

We had the opportunity to conduct an exclusive interview with Vita Dani, the co-owner of Chennaiyin FC. She shared invaluable insights into the club's journey and spoke at length about the challenges it has faced over the years and the efforts it has put into building a strong brand.

She also touched upon the commercial and sponsorship success of the club and its unwavering commitment to the health and fitness of its players.

In addition, Ms. Vita Dani shed light on the club's business strategy and the importance of developing a well-rounded approach to success in the sport.

Forging a new path: Chennaiyin FC's journey in building a successful brand

Once seen as a sport overshadowed by cricket in India, football is now finding its rightful place in the country's sporting landscape. With the success of the Indian Super League (ISL) and the national team's steady rise up the FIFA rankings, there is a renewed sense of optimism and enthusiasm for the game in the country.

India has been experiencing its own football revolution in recent years, with the sport rapidly growing in popularity and participation.

CFC's current roster (Image via Chennaiyin FC)

Given that India is a country with a strong obsession for cricket, and Chennai is a city with a similar craze, building a brand in football was always going to be a challenge.

When Ms. Vita Dani, co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, was asked about the club's branding journey, she shared insights into the initial thoughts behind investing in a franchise back in 2014, and the challenges they faced while building a strong brand in a city with a cricket-crazed population. She said:

"We started with a clean slate. It was a challenging journey since India is a cricket-crazed country. But I’d like to put it differently, like how different cultures and religions coexist in the country, likewise, different sports coexist. Earlier, we used to cajole fans to bring them to the stadium, but it's not a challenge anymore. And more happily, we won two titles in the first four seasons, and we’re happy we have built a strong brand."

She further emphasized that at Chennaiyin, they have been building a strong community over the years, saying:

"We have fan clubs, and what’s even more happier is that non-related people know about the club, and that’s more than a success for us. We work via digital and social communication with fans and sponsors. We have a close-knit community. My fans are my greatest strength and core in building this brand in our state."

CFC won two titles so far (Image via Chennaiyin FC)

When asked about the football industry's complexity in India, Ms. Dani emphasized the need to be well-prepared to tackle the challenges. She highlighted the importance of a comprehensive approach that takes into account on-field performance, building grassroots, and community outreach, saying:

"Developing an ecosystem for any sport requires significant time and effort, sometimes spanning years or even decades. Although football in India has made progress in recent years, it still requires a strong foundation and greater exposure to reach global standards."

She continued:

"Enhancing tactical and performance levels has been one of the key areas of improvement in the past five years. However, focusing on nurturing the next generation of players is equally important. The emergence of young players from untapped or untargeted regions has made the Indian Super League (ISL) more competitive and inclusive."

Chennaiyin FC co-owners Abhishek Bachchan (black) and Vita Dani (Blue), along with CFC coach Thomas Brdaric and players on the eve of the official jersey launch event. (Image via CFC Twitter)

Her response underscores the need for Indian football clubs to adopt a strategic and holistic approach to succeed in a highly competitive market. She feels that it is important to improve the quality of the club's game and not financial profits. She claims:

"At Chennaiyin, our philosophy is to prioritize improving their game rather than focusing solely on financial gains. This approach will ultimately lead to greater profitability and the establishment of a lasting legacy, which should be the ultimate goal. Additionally, a concerted effort must be made to address the infrastructure and organizational aspects of the sport to ensure continued growth and development."

Beyond the scoreboard: The lasting impact of sponsors and fans

Brand activations and Off field activities (Image via Chennaiyin FC)

Chennaiyin FC has established long-standing partnerships with prominent firms such as Apollo Tyres, Nivia Sports, and Acko Insurance. During the interview, Vita Dani shared valuable insights into the club's association with these partners and an overview of their sponsorship deals. She stated:

"Our club’s philosophy is to work through hard. We are proud of our longstanding partnerships, which have proven to be mutually beneficial for both our club and sponsors. We prioritize brand activations and always strive to meet the needs of our partners. To that end, we organize various programs, such as meet and greet sessions with fans, to maximize the use of rights and add value."

Ms. Dani shed light on the club's philosophy of building mutually beneficial relationships with their partners, which has helped them establish a strong brand presence both on and off the field. She further added:

"Our ultimate goal is to create more opportunities for our fans and audiences to engage with brands, and we are pleased to receive positive feedback in this regard. Furthermore, we believe that fostering a strong community is essential to the success of our club. We work diligently to build relationships with our supporters and to create a welcoming environment for all."

CFC Fans flocking outside the stands (via CFC Twitter)

Fans are the most important stakeholders for any football club, and Ms. Vita Dani recognizes their importance. The franchise values its fans and is committed to providing them with the best possible experience. She says:

"Fans play a huge role in building the brand. It’s more important that they build a footballing culture around it. We highly value our fans, who have supported us through thick and thin. Our primary goal is to increase engagement with audiences across Tamil Nadu."

Vita Dani said Chennaiyin has developed a comprehensive fan engagement plan that utilizes both offline and online channels to deepen its connection with fans. She shared how Chennaiyin has used innovative means to engage with them:

"To this end, we initiated a campaign this year where fans were invited to design our club merchandise, resulting in all three of Chennaiyin's jerseys being designed by them - a first in the league. The response from fans was fantastic, and we kept them engaged even during the lockdown we had various fan parks located in different areas."

A look at Chennaiyin's approach

Chennaiyin Family (Image via CFC Twitter)

Vita Dani highlights the significance of the latest technology evolving in the sporting ecosystem and discusses how Chennaiyin is utilizing it to enhance player performance and drive decision-making through data analytics:

"At our club Chennaiyin FC, we keep updated with technology as there are lot of advancements happening in the sports ecosystem. We use a GPS system that records various data about players & we use gadgets that record our players' performance, such as their running distance and heart rate. By leveraging this data, we can prevent injuries and improve player performance while also determining their fitness levels."

She further stated:

"We are open to exploring other technological solutions that could benefit both our players and the club. Overall, we see the importance of technology and data analysis in sports as a great benchmark for all teams to strive for."

According to Vita Dani, Chennaiyin FC places a strong emphasis on data and undergoes an extensive selection process when hiring coaches. She believes that it is vital to select coaches and technical staff who share and work around the club's philosophies. The co-owner asserted:

"It is essential for us to ensure that the coach is in sync with our club's philosophy, which is of utmost importance to us. Coaches like Marco & John Gregory brought significant value to the club winninhg two silverwares, while Owen Coyle's mid-season arrival brought tremendous confidence & success."

She continued:

"We hold multiple rounds of interviews and discussions before making final decisions, and I personally speak with candidates. Our commitment to our club and philosophy has attracted talented individuals who contributed to our success."

Winning strategies: Leadership tips for coping with pressure in a sporting ecosystem

Chennaiyin's Co-owners Vita Dani & Abishek Bachan (Image via Chennaiyin FC)

Vita Dani highlighted the significance of leaders in sports in maintaining composure and concentration in high-pressure scenarios. Additionally, she stressed the importance of proficient communication and teamwork among team members to reduce pressure and cultivate a shared sense of purpose. She feels:

"To me, Chennaiyin FC is not just a club, but a family. At Chennaiyin FC, we take a sense of responsibility and ownership over our players' development, and we strive to make each player the best version of themselves, even if they ultimately leave our club."

Investing in youth development can bring long-term success to the club while also improving the standards of football in the country. She further stated that she values the club as her family and gives constant support to them in many ways. She explained:

"As a leader, I view our players as family, and I approach them with enthusiasm and belief in their potential. Even when we face setbacks, I remain committed to supporting our players because they have demonstrated a similar commitment to our club and its values. In summary, my philosophy at Chennaiyin FC is centered on my belief in youth development and my commitment to our club family."

CFC Co-owners Vita Dani & Bachan addressing the fans (via CFC Twitter)

Indian football is continuously growing, with the rise of talented players, investments in infrastructure, and increasing fan support. Chennaiyin FC has been a prominent body in this ecosystem, emphasizing youth development, investing in technology and data analytics, and prioritizing its club philosophy.

With a passionate fanbase and a commitment to success, Chennaiyin FC is poised to continue contributing to the growth of Indian football and inspiring the next generation of players and fans alike.

