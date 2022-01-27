India Online Poker Championship 2022 announced with INR 30 crore GTD

Poker fans have reason to rejoice as the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) is back for its 12th edition this month, and it is bigger and better than ever. The 18-day long series set to have 116 power-packed events. The championship is currently underway (January 20-February 6) and has a whopping INR 30 crore guaranteed prize pool (GTD).

The current scale of the championship is certainly a step up from its comparatively humble beginnings in 2015. After starting out with INR 6.5 lakh GTD, the championship has gone from strength to strength, featuring 4000 players in the last edition, with the winner of the crown taking home INR 57 lakh.

India Online Poker Championship 2022 to feature biggest leaderboard in the country

This year's premier online poker tournament will bring together the best from previous editions of the IOPC, and as an added cherry at the top, will include the biggest leaderboard in the country. With gold crowns and sizable paychecks on offer, players will have the opportunity to grab a new title every day.

The 12th edition of the India Online Poker Championship will be hosted on spartanpoker.com, blitzpoker.com, and pokerhigh.com, with buy-ins from just 500 with tournaments. The Champion of the India Online Poker Championship Main Event will be rewarded with a 24-karat gold medallion and a diamond-studded crown, along with a cash prize of up to INR 3.5 crore.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Amin Rozani, Group CEO of Quadrific Media said:

“Strategy games that are tactical and skill-based like Poker are spearheading the online gaming ecosystem for the past few years and we are excited to announce the 12th edition of our flagship tournament, the India Online Poker Championship. The game inspires millions of intellectuals who can apply their skill set and knowledge in the best interest of the game and win high-end prizes”.

About Quadnet Poker Network

Quadnet Poker Network (www.quadnet.co) is an initiative by Quadrific Media Private Limited (QMPL). QMPL is an India-centric one-stop gaming destination that offers a smooth, multi-gaming experience including poker, rummy, and other gaming formats.

Founded in 2014 by Amin Rozani, Peter Abraham, and Sameer Rattonsey, Quadrific Media Private Limited started with poker as its forte. They created well-known IPs in both the live (India Poker Championship) and online poker space to empower players from across the country to play and compete with each other at the highest levels.

The group aims to encourage mind sports as a profitable and consumer-friendly entertainment avenue where young aspirants can even look at taking up gaming as a rewarding career.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee