Rani & Saurabh Chaudhary bag Sports Person of the Year Awards at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 11 Dec 2019, 22:56 IST SHARE

The Winners of FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 pose for a picture at FICCI Federation House on Wednesday evening.

11 December 2019, New Delhi: Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani, and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medalist in shooting Saurabh Chaudhary, bagged the grandest honours at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 as they won the Sports Person of the Year Awards at the grandeur ceremony held at the FICCI Federation House in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

The coveted FICCI India Sports Awards are an attempt by FICCI to acknowledge and recognize the contribution of sportspersons and various stakeholders who deliver excellent results during the year. The event was graced by the presence of Honorable Minister of Sports, Government of Odisha Shri Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, who presented the awards to the winners.

The FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 have been conferred by a jury headed by Mr. Mukul Mudgal, Retired Indian Judge, Delhi High Court, and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Please find below the final list of awardees of the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019:

Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector)

Central Coalfields Limited

Railway Sports Promotion Board

Best Company Promoting Sports (Private Sector)

Centre for Sports Science

Advertisement

Best NGO Promoting Sports

Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society

Special Recognition NGO Promoting Sports

My Angels Academy

Best Professional Services Company

The Sports School

Best Sports Start-up

FanCode Powered by Dream11

Best National Sports Federation

National Rifle Association of India

Sports Person of the Year (Female)

Rani Rampal

Sports Person of the Year (Male)

Saurabh Chaudhary

Para-Athlete of the Year

Sandeep Chaudhary

Special Recognition Para-Athlete of the Year

Manasi Joshi

Breakthrough Sports Person of the Year

Amit Panghal

Special Recognition Breakthrough Sports Person of the Year

Esow Alben

Coach or Support Staff of the Year

Satyanarayana

Lifetime Achievement Award (Administrator)

Govindaraj Kempareddy

Lifetime Achievement Award (Athlete)

Pankaj Advani

Best State Promoting Sports

Odisha

Best Sports Journalist

Kamesh Srinivasan

Special Recognition on the theme of Building New India Through Sports & Fitness

Chitharesh Natesam - India's First Mr Universe