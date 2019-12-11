Rani & Saurabh Chaudhary bag Sports Person of the Year Awards at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019
11 December 2019, New Delhi: Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Rani, and 2018 Asian Games Gold Medalist in shooting Saurabh Chaudhary, bagged the grandest honours at the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 as they won the Sports Person of the Year Awards at the grandeur ceremony held at the FICCI Federation House in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.
The coveted FICCI India Sports Awards are an attempt by FICCI to acknowledge and recognize the contribution of sportspersons and various stakeholders who deliver excellent results during the year. The event was graced by the presence of Honorable Minister of Sports, Government of Odisha Shri Tusharkanti Behera and Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, who presented the awards to the winners.
The FICCI India Sports Awards 2019 have been conferred by a jury headed by Mr. Mukul Mudgal, Retired Indian Judge, Delhi High Court, and Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Please find below the final list of awardees of the FICCI India Sports Awards 2019:
Best Company Promoting Sports (Public Sector)
Central Coalfields Limited
Railway Sports Promotion Board
Best Company Promoting Sports (Private Sector)
Centre for Sports Science
Best NGO Promoting Sports
Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society
Special Recognition NGO Promoting Sports
My Angels Academy
Best Professional Services Company
The Sports School
Best Sports Start-up
FanCode Powered by Dream11
Best National Sports Federation
National Rifle Association of India
Sports Person of the Year (Female)
Rani Rampal
Sports Person of the Year (Male)
Saurabh Chaudhary
Para-Athlete of the Year
Sandeep Chaudhary
Special Recognition Para-Athlete of the Year
Manasi Joshi
Breakthrough Sports Person of the Year
Amit Panghal
Special Recognition Breakthrough Sports Person of the Year
Esow Alben
Coach or Support Staff of the Year
Satyanarayana
Lifetime Achievement Award (Administrator)
Govindaraj Kempareddy
Lifetime Achievement Award (Athlete)
Pankaj Advani
Best State Promoting Sports
Odisha
Best Sports Journalist
Kamesh Srinivasan
Special Recognition on the theme of Building New India Through Sports & Fitness
Chitharesh Natesam - India's First Mr Universe