Registrations Open for World's Premier 10K run TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2020

Bengaluru, 4th March 2020: Procam International, the pioneers of distance running in India, announced that the online registrations for the 13th edition of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K (TCS World 10K) Bengaluru scheduled for 17th May 2020, will commence tomorrow, 5th March at 7:00 am on https://tcsworld10k.procam.in

Around 25,000 runners are expected to take part in The World Athletics Gold Label Road Race which will be flagged off from Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Over the past decade, the TCS World 10K has been the pride of Bengaluru with elite runners, amateurs, and fitness enthusiasts alike embracing the event not only as a sporting extravaganza but as an event that has created a positive social impact through its various initiatives and brought about a paradigm shift in the sporting spirit of Bengaluru.

The TCS World 10K route takes the participants across iconic locations such as the Vidhan Soudha, the High Court, Central Library, the Visvesvaraya Museum, Cubbon Park among others.

A race for all, participants can register in the following categories

The Elite World 10K for men and women

Open 10K with a registration fee of Rs. 1,500

Majja Run (5km) a timed-category with an entry fee of Rs.900

Senior Citizens’ Run (4.2km) and the Champions with Disability Run (4.2km) both with an entry fee of Rs.300.

“The Tata Consultancy Services World 10K is undoubtedly one of the most awaited events of the year. While the event is popular among elite athletes from across the globe, the people of Bengaluru take immense pride in participating in this event. Since its inception, this World Athletics Gold Label Road Race has created a fitness movement with thousands making major lifestyle changes to embrace running. This year we wanted the race to be more inclusive by allowing persons with disability to take part in the Open 10K category and start a new segment for running. We look forward to seeing Bengalureans #FeelthePride and inspire many more to be a part of this revolution,” stated Vivek Singh, Joint-MD, Procam International.

NEW THIS YEAR

Over the years, Procam International has incorporated newer elements to the race to further strengthen the inclusive nature of the sport. The aim is to ensure all segments of society get centre-stage and experience the magic of running.

A STEP TOWARDS INCLUSION

Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF), an NGO that works extensively towards inclusion via sports for persons with and without disability, has come on-board as an Inclusion Ally, to encourage Persons with Disability (PwD) to participate in the Open 10K category.

This offers an equal opportunity for all participants to compete in the feature race and all finishers will be felicitated with a finishers certificate and a medal. This new feature also aims to motivate participants in the Open 10K to apply as an Ally to a PWD participant.

**Open 10K is not open for participation for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) on wheelchairs.

FEATURES UNDER MAJJA RUN

Although a timed category, the Majja Run is the heart and soul of the event. A kaleidoscope of colour and emotion, this category offers a perfect platform for family, friends and community to come together for a larger good.

With the aim of introducing the importance of an active lifestyle from a very young age, the Majja run is now open to children between the age of 10 years and less than 12 years, when accompanied by an adult.

WOMEN’S CRITERIA

It is often said, if a woman in the family runs, she has the power to influence and change the lifestyle habits of the household. Keeping this in mind, there are a limited number of running places reserved for women applicants who cannot produce a timing certificate in the Open 10K category.

RUN YOUR WAY

This year at the TCS World 10K a participant can create magic on race day through ‘Run Your Way’. Individuals and groups across all race categories can express themselves in their own unique way. More than just running in costume, you can also express yourself via your favourite song, poetry or dance. You may choose a favourite dance move, a rap you’ve written, even your beliefs or a cause close to your heart, or just about any other form of expression and talent that you would like to showcase on race day.

All you have to do is capture your expression via photograph or video on race day anywhere along the official holding area, race route or post-finish area. Upload your expression with a short description before 6:00 pm on 17th May 2020 and stand a chance to win attractive cash prizes. For more details log on to: tcsworld10k.procam.in/runners-information/run-your-way

PROCAM SLAM

The TCS World 10K is part of the Procam Slam. Participants from different parts of the country are expected to take part and complete the feature race, to be eligible for the Slam. Participants are required to compete in the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon in under 3hrs 30mins, Tata Steel 25K under 4hrs and the Marathon in under 6hrs and 30mins at the TATA Mumbai Marathon, and TCSW 10K in under 1hr 30mins.

REGISTRATION AVENUES

1. For online registrations log onto the event website https://tcsworld10k.procam.in

2. Application forms along with requisite application fees can be deposited in the drop box located at Sree Kanteerava Stadium (Start date- 18th March 2020, Timing: 10 am to 6 pm, Monday to Saturday).

3. Application Forms will be available from 18th March 2020 at the ITC Windsor Bengaluru, India Cares Office and the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. Application forms will also be available for download online @https://tcsworld10k.procam.in

3. Duly filled entry forms with the requisite entry fee can be mailed to P.O. Box No. 5022, Bengaluru GPO, Bengaluru – 560 001. (Start date- 18th March 2020)

4. For further details log on to the website, or call the event helpline +91 80 41739955, Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 7 pm.

5. Overseas applicants are required to apply only online on https://tcsworld10k.procam.in