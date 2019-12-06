Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and actor Nikita Dutta unveil the ASICS Limited edition GEL-NIMBUS 22 and official Race Day T-Shirt for TATA Mumbai Marathon 2020

06 Dec 2019

Rohan Bopanna is pictured at the launch

Japan-based sportswear company ASICS and India’s leading sports promoter Procam International today unveiled the limited-edition GEL-NIMBUS 22 along with the official ‘Race Day T-Shirt‘ for the 17th edition of Asia’s most prestigious TATA Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2020. ASICS Brand Athlete Rohan Bopanna and Influencer Nikita Dutta did the unveiling at the ASICS store, here in Mumbai.

Celebrating the completion of its decade-long association with TATA Mumbai Marathon, ASICS launched the GEL-NIMBUS™ 22, a limited-edition long-distance running shoe at the event. Dedicated to the spirit of Mumbai, the name of the city is emblazoned on the shoes for an exclusive design patent with superior technology and enhanced fit, making it a true collectors item!

The ASICS ‘Race Day T-Shirt’ is also a mark of accomplishment for every individual participating in the TATA Mumbai Marathon and will be a part of the Race Day Kit along with the bib. All Full Marathon participants will receive the exclusive Race Day T-shirt. The association with TMM is an extension of ASICS’ philosophy to produce innovative sports products solutions and technologies to help athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals.

“From the moment runners sign up for the Marathon, we are their partners through their training program and till they cross the finish line. We mark our decade long association with the Tata Mumbai Marathon by launching our first ever-limited edition shoe especially designed to celebrate the city that is always on the move- Mumbai! It is truly a significant milestone for the brand and we will continue to give our consumers a manufacturing innovation every year” Said Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India.

Anil Singh, Managing Director, Procam International who was also present at the event added, “Tata Mumbai Marathon is globally viewed as an iconic Event. It invokes a sense of Pride in each and every one of us, furthermore the event is Mumbai's biggest showcase to the World. ASICS commitment to excellence is well known, but what makes them truly special is the Respect and Partnership they bring to their Sponsorships. It is with this sentiment at heart, that ASICS has designed the limited-edition shoe line especially dedicated to all Mumbaikars runners who are the 'true owners' of this iconic property. A must have collector’s item!

Speaking about the event, Rohan Bopanna said, “TATA Mumbai Marathon is the most significant marathon in India and it has always motivated me in many ways to enhance my running skills. ASICS has been instrumental in my journey and has provided me with the right kind of gear for training and practice sessions. I wish the participants the best and hope ASICS gets them moving, as it did for me.”

Commenting on the association, actress Nikita Dutta said, “I have always loved the brand ASICS for its high-performance sports gear. Being a proud Mumbaikar growing up in the city, I’m quite excited to unveil the first ever limited-edition shoe and Race Day t-shirt for the Tata Mumbai Marathon. I’m participating in the marathon too and looking forward to enhance my performance with the exclusive GEL NIMBUS 22.’’

The GEL-NIMBUS 22 will be available from 5th December at all ASICS retail and online stores. To learn more about ASICS and shop the new limited edition GEL-NIMBUS 22, please visit https://www.asics.com/in/en-in/TataMumbaiMarathon-2020

The TATA Mumbai Marathon will be hosted on 19 January 2020 and begins from opposite the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai. Runners will pass many iconic locations such as Flora Fountain, Marine Drive, Chowpatty, Haji Ali, Mahim Church, and the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.