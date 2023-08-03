The Messi Effect: How Lionel Messi's arrival in MLS has transformed the sports business industry

As if taken straight from the pages of a sporting fairytale, Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami marks an incredible and unprecedented moment in Major League Soccer's history and football, or as Americans like to call it, soccer. This transfer has ignited the passions of fans and captivated the hearts of people all over the world.

The Argentine maestro has unparalleled talent, mesmerizing dribbling skills, and an innate ability to create magic on the pitch. His decision to embrace the sun-drenched shores of Miami promises to usher in an electrifying era for soccer in the United States.

For decades, soccer has been on a steady rise in the USA, but it has always played second fiddle to the country's beloved traditional sports like basketball, baseball, and American football. But all that is about to change. Messi's presence in the league brings instant recognition and superstar appeal, captivating a broader audience like a magnet. His massive global fanbase has followed him to MLS, turning it into a global spectacle that commands attention from sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Everywhere you go, from the busy streets to the lively sports bars, people are talking about Messi's latest exploits on the pitch. MLS franchises are smiling all the way to the bank as they secure lucrative sponsorship deals from companies eager to tap into the vast international market that Messi's presence brings. The league's broadcasting contracts have reached unprecedented heights, and merchandise sales have skyrocketed as fans clamor to own a piece of the Messi magic.

Financials around Lionel Messi's transfer

The numbers surrounding Lionel Messi transfer to MLS are nothing short of extraordinary. From a staggering $100 million transfer fee to an unprecedented $50 million annual salary, combined with lucrative sponsorship deals, ticket sales, and merchandise bonanza, Messi's move to Inter Miami CF has transcended the world of football and left an indelible mark on the global sporting landscape.

His transfer signifies not only the financial strength of the MLS but also cements the league's position as a major player in the international football arena. The "Messi Effect" has forever changed the dynamics of football in the United States and is a testament to the growing commercialization of the sport worldwide.

Lionel Messi's deal with Inter Miami also includes revenue-sharing agreements with Adidas and Apple. These deals could potentially earn him millions of dollars more in the years to come.

Adidas: Messi is a longtime endorser of Adidas, and the company is reportedly paying him a significant sum to wear its products and promote its brand. In addition, it is reportedly in talks with the MLS to become the league's official jersey supplier. If it goes through, Messi would likely receive a cut of the revenue generated by the new jersey deal.

PSG Chief @psg_chief | Adidas has communicated that they can't meet the demand for Leo Messi's Inter Miami shirts at the moment. It's too much. All recent orders made by fans for Leo's shirt will be available only in October. ✍️ @diarioas



G.O.A.T pic.twitter.com/UFEwTMTeIj | Adidas has communicated that they can't meet the demand for Leo Messi's Inter Miami shirts at the moment. It's too much. All recent orders made by fans for Leo's shirt will be available only in October. ✍️ @diarioas #InterMiamiCF G.O.A.T

Apple: Apple recently signed a 10-year deal to become the MLS' exclusive streaming partner. This deal is worth billions of dollars, and the tech giant is reportedly planning to produce a documentary series about Messi's time in the the league. The football star could earn a significant sum if this series is successful.

The secondary market for tickets to his first matches with Inter Miami witnessed an astonishing surge of over 1,000%. Just before Messi's debut on July 20, the average ticket price for the Leagues Cup match against Liga MX's Cruz Azul reached a staggering $712, as reported by TicketSmarter.

Even before Messi officially joined Inter Miami, his decision to join the team on June 7 had a significant impact on ticket prices. According to Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for the Cruz Azul game experienced a remarkable 205% increase from June 4 to June 7, climbing from $122 to $373.

The excitement wasn't limited to ticket sales alone; it extended to team merchandise as well. Digital sports platform and the MLS' e-commerce partner Fanatics reported an extraordinary surge in team merchandise sales since the news of Lionel Messi's arrival broke. In fact, more team merchandise was sold in this period than the previous entirety of 2023 combined. Inter Miami has emerged as the top-selling MLS club on Fanatics, outselling their closest rival by an impressive 50%.

The impact of Messi's transfer on merchandise sales was record-breaking. During the first 24 hours of his jersey sales, it surpassed the previous best sales of any player-changing teams in all sports. This feat outshined memorable moments such as Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester United in 2021, Tom Brady joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, and LeBron James joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

Emotions around the Messi transfer

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano



And now Messi is promoting the direct signup link to his 480 million Instagram followers.



He’s going to make a killing on this deal pic.twitter.com/SPuFF86zK1 Apple TV is giving Lionel Messi a cut of streaming revenue from new MLS subscriptions.And now Messi is promoting the direct signup link to his 480 million Instagram followers.He’s going to make a killing on this deal

It's not just about business and marketing. The Messi effect goes deeper, transforming the very fabric of American soccer. As one of the greatest players of all time, his performances on the pitch leave spectators in awe, even those who have never truly appreciated the sport before.

He weaves his magic with every touch of the ball, leaving defenders in his wake and scoring goals that seem almost otherworldly. Even rival fans can't help but cheer for him, recognizing the sheer brilliance of his talent.

Lionel Messi's arrival has had a profound impact on the growth of soccer at the grassroots level. Aspiring young players watched in amazement, their eyes wide with dreams of emulating their hero. Soccer has become the sport of choice for many youngsters, and the soccer culture in the USA is blooming like never before. The country is witnessing a surge in youth participation, cultivating a rich talent pool that promises a brighter future for American soccer.

But it's not just about the game; it's about the communities and cities that host these electrifying matches. When Messi is in town, it's not just a game; it's an event that brings people together. Stadiums are filled to the brim with fans from all corners of the world, and the atmosphere is nothing short of euphoric. Local businesses thrive as they cater to the influx of passionate supporters, and the economic impact of Messi's matches is felt far and wide.

And it doesn't end there. The rise of MLS, fueled by Messi's stardom, attracts international attention and opens doors to global events like the prestigious MLS All-Star Game. Soccer aficionados from different continents travel to the USA to witness the spectacle, injecting even more money into the local economies. The country becomes a hub for international soccer, drawing tourists and fans from every corner of the globe.

Broadcasters are vying for the rights to air MLS matches, leading to fierce competition and lucrative deals for the league. The media landscape is evolving, with digital streaming platforms offering fans more accessible options to watch matches live. Soccer enthusiasts from far-flung countries tune in to catch a glimpse of their hero, contributing to a thriving global audience.

Competition to other sports in the USA

Sports Business Journal @SBJ



As of now, the video sits at 54.3M views on Twitter.



(via @Zoomph, @MLS)

pic.twitter.com/I8kguvItBS This video of Lionel Messi kicking a goal at his debut @InterMiamiCF game currently has an estimated social value of $1.134M 🤯As of now, the video sits at 54.3M views on Twitter.(via @Zoomph, @MLS)

As Messi continues to excel in the MLS, investors are drawn to the potential for something remarkable. Wealthy entrepreneurs, celebrities, and business magnates are seizing the opportunity to invest in the MLS' franchises, elevating the league's profile even further. With an influx of capital, the league is expanding into new markets and uncharted territories, making soccer more inclusive and diverse than ever before.

But it's not just soccer that feels the impact of Messi's presence. Other American sports leagues sat up and took notice, recognizing the shifting sports landscape. The MLS' success in capturing international attention has prompted NBA, NFL, and MLB teams teams to explore global expansion and innovative marketing strategies. The world of American sports is evolving, and it's all thanks to one man: Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's arrival in Major League Soccer is nothing short of a game-changer. His presence has revolutionized the American sports business industry, leaving an indelible mark on soccer's growth in the USA and beyond. The Messi Effect goes beyond points and statistics; it's a phenomenon that ignites passion, brings people together, and shapes the future of sports on a global scale.

As Messi continues to weave his magic in the MLS, the future of sports business shines brighter than ever before, with a trailblazing superstar leading the way. The world watches in awe as the beautiful game reaches new heights, forever transformed by the legend that is Lionel Messi.