Top 5 perks of exploring the AO Metaverse

The Metaverse was one of the major stories revolving around this year's Australian Open. The mega tennis sporting event began on January 17, 2022 and it was not just the physical experience that was up for grabs in this year’s edition.

The Metaverse is going to be hugely entertaining for its users

Fans were provided with a virtual experience into the world of the Australian Open, thanks to the event's alliance with Decentraland - an open-source metaverse platform. Supporters of the event could engage through their VR headsets and browsers and explore several key utilities.

On that note, we take a look at the top five perks of exploring the Australian Open Metaverse:

#5 Future Series Whitelist

The 3-D platform had several exciting collectibles lined up for this entertainment spectacle. One of the more interesting value-added services provided in the virtual experience was the AO Art Ball. The virtual ball is currently available on OpenSea but fans will be keen to know that its uses lie beyond this tournament.

SnaileXpress @snail0x tennis, so picked up an Australian Open Ball NFT. White listed for being a Metakey Holder. @themetakey



Match Integration, Future Series Whitelist, Metaverse Access, Wearable Airdrops



Sweet tennis, so picked up an Australian Open Ball NFT. White listed for being a Metakey Holder. @AOmetaverse Match Integration, Future Series Whitelist, Metaverse Access, Wearable AirdropsSweet I 💚 tennis, so picked up an Australian Open Ball NFT. White listed for being a Metakey Holder. @AOmetaverse @themetakey Match Integration, Future Series Whitelist, Metaverse Access, Wearable AirdropsSweet 🎾🐌 https://t.co/hc4oHP9cmI

Each AO Art Ball has its own unique appearance but supporters can enjoy its benefits even after the end of the event. The Australian Open has created a metaverse and NFT roadmap which will see 2023 add value to other utilities in all four Grand Slams.

Similarly, 2024 has been plotted out to expand into other verticals and events like the US Open and Roland Garros (Play-to-earn gaming and Web3 enabled experience across ticket sales, on-site and off-site experiences). Thus, holding on to the 2022 AO Artball could get you whitelisted for some of the future releases that could take place in the coming years.

#4 Limited edition collectibles

One of the key aspects of the virtual event is the desire to create something unique for every single person that is interested in participating in this innovative world. With that in mind, fans who log in to Decentraland to experience the sporting tournament can come away with some limited-edition collectibles.

First, there is the limited edition AO merchandise, which will be available on select websites affiliated to the tournament. The merchandise will include any piece of digital art connected to the event.

Andres Marin | Bibliosophy📖 @Bibliosophy_ If a winning shot from any AO match falls on a plot associated with an art ball, the owner of that NFT art ball will receive:



• An airdrop of the winning point video footage

• Decentraland wearables

• AO merch. If a winning shot from any AO match falls on a plot associated with an art ball, the owner of that NFT art ball will receive:• An airdrop of the winning point video footage• Decentraland wearables• AO merch. https://t.co/KPHnJuEMRJ

The second and most eye-catching element are the limited-edition wearables. This includes free wearable NFT drops, events, and various other similar giveaways. Metakey, which is a useful tool in blockchain technology, is also something that can be won by supporters.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee