Women in sports business: Breaking barriers and driving growth in a male-dominated industry

Women in sports have been breaking barriers and making their mark in a male-dominated industry, both in India and around the world. In recent years, there has been a noticeable surge in the number of women who are not only shattering stereotypes but also driving significant growth in the sector.

Women in the sports industry are inspiring a transformation in the business, much like in other industries. They're not just changing the rules – they're creating a whole new story. The old traditions are being replaced by their bold efforts, bringing in new ideas and making the sports world more inclusive.

Beyond the field: Women in sports business are leading the evolution

It's clear that women are making big waves in India's sports business, whether they're leading, marketing, or talking about it on TV. They're showing that everyone can play a big role, no matter their gender.

In a world where sports isn't limited to just games, these women are pioneers of a modern movement. They're using smart marketing strategies to connect with a wider range of fans, and are not satisfied with the usual ways of doing things. These women are using subtle techniques to reach different groups of people – including the passionate female sports fans who have been waiting for their chance in the spotlight. They're creating a future that's not only more inclusive, but also truly representative of everyone.

Pioneering progress: Nita Ambani's legacy in promoting Indian sports

Expand Tweet

Nita Ambani, who leads the Reliance Foundation, is a standout example. She played a huge part in starting and growing the Indian Super League (ISL), a cool and promising football league. Her ideas and determination didn't just make football better in India, they showed that women can be major players in sports business.

Through the Reliance Foundation Young Champs program, she has actively nurtured emerging talents, giving them the resources and support needed to shine in the sports world.

In a historic move, she orchestrated the hosting of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, proudly showcasing India's prowess and potential on the global sports stage.

Expand Tweet

Nita Ambani's vocal advocacy for women's cricket ignited a positive change, inspiring girls to dare to dream and empowering them to take up cricket with passion. Her exceptional contributions earned her the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award, a well-deserved recognition of her relentless efforts to uplift Indian sports.

Mayanti Langer: The Indian woman who broke the glass ceiling in sports broadcasting

In sports media, Mayanti Langer is a big deal. She's a professional at talking about the field on TV and in newspapers. Her smart insights and confident style break the mold and show other women that they can do it too.

Mayanti Langer is a household name in Indian sports broadcasting. She is the only Indian woman to have hosted six World Cups across three sports: hockey, football, and cricket. Langer comes from a non-sporting background. She was born in Delhi into an army family, but she had a passion for sports from a young age. She would often watch cricket and football matches with her father.

After graduating from college, Langer started her career as a software engineer, but soon realized that her true calling was in sports broadcasting. She quit her job and joined Zee Sports as an intern. Langer worked her way up the ranks at Zee Sports, and soon became a regular anchor for the network's cricket and football coverage. In 2010, she got her big break when she was selected to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup for ESPN.

Langer's performance at the World Cup was a huge success. She was praised for her knowledge of the game, her interviewing skills, and her on-screen presence. She quickly became one of the most popular sports broadcasters in India.

In the years since, Mayanti Langer has continued to break new ground for women in sports. She has hosted the Hockey World Cup, the Kabaddi World Cup, and the Indian Premier League. She is also a regular commentator for major cricket tournaments. Langer has shown that it is possible to succeed in a male-dominated field, and is an inspiration to young women everywhere.

"Biggest success stories being created in sports business": Udita Dutta talks about women's impact on value creation

Expand Tweet

The push for women in sports business is getting stronger thanks to increased investments.

Sportskeeda's Business of Sports reached out to Udita Dutta on Women's Day to pick her brain on women's contribution to the sports industry. She is the Founder and Director at Artsmith Concepts & Visions (a new-age communication firm that specializes in sports and sports PR).

Dutta talked about how inclusion of women in sports business industry has evolved over time:

"In a fast-changing digital era with an ever-evolving target audience, the understanding and diversity that women attribute to marketing strategies with integrated communications and expansion of fan/consumer-base have resulted in the biggest success stories being created in sports business. Today social trends are key to drive growth, create greater emphasis, and resonate with a diverse audience. "

Udita Dutta also spoke about how women in sports are reshaping narratives in the sports business. She remarked that women occupying crucial roles have consistently been altering the narrative within the sports industry. Further, Dutta noted that the unique perspective that women contribute to the sports business has led not only to exceptional outcomes, but has also effectively overcome challenges and obstacles, transforming them into innovative business prospects.

She also talked about how female agents, managers, and advisors are pivotal in championing athletes' interests behind the scenes. By negotiating contracts and ensuring fair treatment, women in sports cultivate a balanced and athlete-centric landscape. Their tenacity exemplifies the convergence of dedication and compassion.

According to Dutta, inclusivity has evolved beyond being merely symbolic for women in sports; it now encapsulates a sense of purpose and the generation of value within the dynamic realm of the sports business.

She imparted the following guidance to all aspiring women aiming to enter the sports business industry:

"Never sigh away when opportunities come or curve your path. If you have it in you, no one can stop you. Go for it, nothing is impossible. "

"Women in the business of sports are better equipped simply by virtue of their experiences": Shreya Sachdev sheds key insight into industry

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India (Image via Sportskeeda-BOS)

Women in sports bring a unique and invaluable perspective to the sports business industry, enriching it with their distinct strengths and qualities. Research has shown that they exhibit keen attention to detail, thoughtful problem-solving, and a holistic approach to decision-making that enhances the overall strategic direction of sports companies.

Shreya Sachdev, who holds the position of Head of Marketing at PUMA India, also spoke with Sportskeeda's Business of Sports during Women's Day week. She talked about how the sports landscape in the nation is experiencing significant growth, and has demonstrated positive momentum over recent years. Further, she pointed out two major hurdles concerning women's involvement in sports - both as participants and as spectators:

"The sports ecosystem of our country is growing significantly and has seen a lot of positive momentum in the last few years. But it continues to face two major challenges centering around women’s participation - in playing sports and watching sports."

According to her, women's cricket is gradually gaining the appropriate acknowledgement. However, other sporting domains like hockey, football, kabaddi, and more are still encountering challenges not only in terms of overall visibility, but also particularly in the context of women's teams. Their recognition and visibility is inadequate, as is the number of women who perceive sports as a viable career option.

"The second big challenge is women as spectator for sports. Even when sports are played by women, majority of the viewers are still men. Unless more and more women watch sports, especially women’s sport, the situation around recognition for women athletes will remain unchanged."

Shreya Sachdev highlighted the gender imbalance among sports spectators, where men dominate viewership even during women's sports events. She emphasized that women in a sports business industry have an edge due to their personal experiences, enabling them to understand the challenges faced by fellow women.

Expand Tweet

At the grassroots level, women in a sports business identify obstacles like suitable attire, sun exposure, and safety. With their relatability, women in sports are better equipped to devise solutions for these concerns:

"Women in the business of sports are better equipped simply by virtue of their experiences to understand problems stemming from women’s participation in sport."

She further emphasized that in the realm of marketing, a deeper comprehension of the target audience invariably aids in effectively addressing their requirements. Sachdev further added that having more women in a sports ecosystem adds diversity, depth, and inclusivity:

"Sport has always been viewed as a male-centric occupation and passion; for men, by men. Having more women in this ecosystem provides a differentiated and nuanced perspective, and does a better job of bringing into the fold, the 50% of the population that is still not as engaged as it could be across all levels.”

In essence, women in sports business are reshaping the sports business with their multidimensional impact. Their presence invigorates the industry with innovation, representation, and social responsibility. Their stories unfold as a testament to the profound influence that determination, inclusivity, and authenticity can have on an evolving landscape.

Conclusion

In India's dynamic sports business landscape, women's remarkable rise stands as a resounding testament to their unyielding determination and resilience. Through remarkable achievements in fields like marketing, entrepreneurship, and leadership, women in sports have shattered barriers and shaped a more equitable future. Not only do they inspire generations, but they also drive a lasting legacy of gender equality within the sports industry.

The commitment of women in sports forges a path toward excellence and innovation. They become beacons of inspiration, lighting the way for a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow in the realm of sports business.