Boxing Federation of India announces 9-member Indian squad for first Paris Olympics 2024 Qualification Tournament 

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Monday (January 20) announced a nine-member squad that'll represent the nation in the first Paris Olympics 2024 World Qualification Tournament.

The event is scheduled to take place from February 29 to March 12 in Busto Arsizio, Italy. The Indian squad includes the likes of six-time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria.

Shiva Thapa will compete in the men's 63.5kg category, while Jaismine will be in action in the women's 60kg category. The Indian squad also includes Asian Games 2022 bronze medalist Narender Berwal in the +92kg category.

Last year's World Championship bronze medallists Deepak Bhoria, Mohammed Hussamuddin and Nishant Dev will compete in the 52kg, 57kg, and 71kg categories, respectively.

National champions Lakshya Chahar and Sanjeet Kumar will represent the nation in the 80kg and 92kg categories, respectively. Ankushita Boro, 23, who won the Youth World Championship, will ply her trade in the women's 66kg category.

Boxing Federation of India Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita was quoted as saying in a press release:

“Our aim is to maximise India’s participation at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and to achieve that, we have undertaken a thorough and careful selection process for the first World Qualification Tournament. The high-performance team conducted a detailed evaluation process, gave points to boxers and those securing highest points were selected."

He added:

"We are confident and believe that these boxers possess the mettle to not only compete but triumph and secure coveted spots at the Olympics.”

The first World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio will have 50 Paris Olympics 2024 spots up for grabs. Twenty-two spots are in the women's category, while the remaining 28 quotas are for the men's.

Meanwhile, the second World Qualification Tournament is slated to take place from May 23 to June 3 in Bangkok. The players who have competed in the continental qualification tournament or the first World Qualification Tournament will not be eligible to compete in the second one.

4 Indian boxers have secured a place in Paris Olympics 2024

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) are the four Indian boxers who've already secured Paris 2024 quotas. They have made it to the showpiece event following their performances at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou and will be among the medal hopefuls for India at the Paris Olympics 2024.