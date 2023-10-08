"Indeed fortunate to have my career span as long"- Jaggy Shivdasani comments on being the oldest medal winner for India at Asian Games 2023

Jaggy Shivdasani became the oldest Indian to win a medal at the recently concluded Asian Games 2023. He won a silver medal as a part of the Indian men's bridge team. Shivdasani achieved the feat at the age of 65.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda after the Asian Games 2023 medal win, Jaggy Shivdasani commented on his unique achievement. He mentioned that he was the youngest national champion at one point in his career, and now, he became the oldest medalist for India at the Asian Games 2023.

"It was as a great honour and privilege to be part of the 100 medal campaign as part of the Indian contingent. Very happy to contribute and getting a medal and being the oldest athlete in this Asian games to do so," Shivdasani said.

"Indeed fortunate to have my career span as long as this from being the youngest national champion at 18 and now the oldest Asian games winner in this Asian Games," he concluded.

Notably, Jaggy also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2018 when bridge featured at the grand event for the first time ever. This year, he won his second medal at the continental meet.

Jaggy Shivdasani and co. reached the final of men's bridge event at Asian Games 2023

The Indian men's bridge team featuring Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Khare, Rajeshwar Tewari, Sumit Mukherjee, Jaggy Shivdasani, and Sandeep Thakral battled against Hong Kong in a final that lasted for two days. The match consisted of six sessions, where Hong Kong prevailed 238.1-152.

Nevertheless, it was a major achievement for the Indian men's bridge team. Hong Kong won the gold medal in the event. The bronze medals went to the Chinese and Japanese teams. China and Chinese Taipei won the gold medal in women's and mixed categories, respectively.