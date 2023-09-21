5 ways the Global Chess League helped Indians prepare for Asian Games 2023

Once considered a niche sport in India, chess has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. From having a handful of grandmasters, the nation now boasts a growing constellation of chess stars, with young talents like R Praggnanandhaa making their mark on the global stage.

Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final of the World Chess Cup in 2023 captured the imagination of chess enthusiasts worldwide, highlighting India's emergence as a powerhouse in the chess arena.

As all eyes turn to the upcoming Asian Games in 2023, the role of the Global Chess League (GCL) in this remarkable transformation cannot be overstated. The GCL has not only revitalized the Indian chess scene, but it has also been a catalyst in elevating the skills of Indian chess players, encouraging teamwork, and ultimately preparing them for the challenges that lie ahead.

#1 Exposure to elite competition

The GCL has been instrumental in helping Indian players prepare for the Asian Games by providing them with opportunities to compete against some of the chess players globally. The league brought together grandmasters like Vishy Anand and world champion Magnus Carlsen creating an environment where Indian participants could push themselves to reach heights.

The intense matches in the GCL motivated players like R Praggnanandhaa to deliver performances that boosted their confidence and sharpened their thinking.

#2 Opportunities for training and learning

The GCL provided a unique platform for Indian chess talents such as Pragnanandhaa, Vidit Gujarathi, D Gukesh, and Arjun Erigasi to interact and collaborate with international chess stars. The chance to train with and learn from experienced players like Carlsen, Levon Aronian, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, and many more was priceless.

During training sessions, the Indian players' knowledge and skill sets were enriched by the exchange of ideas, techniques, and experiences. Carlsen praised the young Indian players, recognizing their distinct playing styles as well as the mutual learning that took place during their training.

#3 Competitive spirit

The GCL's competitive nature, with intense matches and close-fought contests, aided Indian chess players in developing the competitive spirit required for success in major tournaments such as the Asian Games.

The format of the league, which included mixed-gender teams and a unique points system, encouraged players to push themselves and work effectively as a team. This experience of thriving under pressure and contributing to the success of their team will be invaluable in the Asian Games.

#4 Breaking stereotypes

The GCL made a commendable move by encouraging mixed-gender teams and equal opportunities for female players. This forward-thinking approach calls into question the long-held stereotype that chess is a male-dominated sport.

Indian chess players contribute to breaking down stereotypes and fostering a more inclusive chess community by competing in mixed teams alongside their male counterparts. This change is in line with the global call for equal opportunities in sports, and it strengthens India's commitment to gender equality in chess.

#5 Exposure and televised matches

The GCL's decision to telecast matches increased the accessibility of chess to a wider audience. This increased visibility not only drew new fans to the sport but also prepared Indian players for the pressures of competing on a televised platform.

This exposure will be especially valuable when Indian chess players represent their country at the Asian Games, where the stakes are higher and a global audience will be watching.

To sum up, the Global Chess League has played a role, in getting Indian chess players ready for the Asian Games 2023. It has given them the chance to compete against top-level opponents nurtured their drive provided training prospects and challenged gender stereotypes increasing their visibility.

The league's positive influence on chess has paved the way for a performance in the Asian Games and holds great promise for the future of this sport, in India.