Ahmedabad’s Sohil Shaikh wins Pune Open Below 2000 Fide Rating Chess Championship

Sohil Shaikh emerged as champion at the 1st Pune Open Below 2000 FIDE Rating Chess Championship at the Boxing Hall of the Balewadi Sports Complex near Pune on Saturday.

The Pune Open Below 2000 FIDE Rating Chess tournament is being played concurrently with the Maharashtra Open GM tournament.

Ahmedabad player Shaikh won the title through an outstanding display of skill and temperament.

In the ninth and final round, the 22-year-old Shaikh drew with Pune’s Arnav Nanal after 30 moves and finished at eight points, while Nanal finished at 7.5 points.

Sohil Shaikh receives trophy and Rs 1 lakh cash prize

Shaikh, who is an MCom first year student at City CU Shah College, Ahmedabad, received a glittering trophy, certificate and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Overnight board leader Sai Balkawade of Alibaug was held to a draw by Aniket Bapat with both players tied at 7.5 points apiece. However, Balkawade managed to finish second overall.

The runner-up received a trophy, certificate and cash prize of Rs 85,000. The prizes were given away by Suhas Divase, Commissioner of PMRDA, and Shrikant Badve of Badve Industries.

Maharashtra Chess Association (MCA) president Dr Parinay Fuke, Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte, Niranjan Godbole, chief arbiter Arokia Raj and Rajendra Shidore were the guests of honor. Several top MCA officials and players were present for the occasion.

Results (Round 9)

Sohil Shaikh (Ind) (8) drew with Arnav Nanal (Ind) (7.5)

Aniket Bapat (Ind) (7.5) drew with Sai Balkawade (Ind) (7.5)

Ruturaj Dhotre (Ind) (7.5) drew with Nameet Chavan (Ind) (7)

Shrayan Majumdar (Ind) (7) drew with AGM Prashanth Naik (Ind) (7)

Gajanan Jayade (Ind) (7) drew with Jihan Shah (Ind) (7)

Sameer Inamdar (Ind) (7) drew with Sivathanujan S (SRI) (7)

Mihir Sarvade (Ind) (6.5) lost to Vishrut Parekh (Ind) (7)

Manas Gaikwad (Ind) (6) lost to AIM Sooraj MR (Ind) (7)

Ankit Chudasama (Ind) (6) lost to Dishank Bajaj (Ind) (7pts)

Gaurav Das (Ind) (7) bt Dhruv Haldankar (Ind) (6)

Vigneshwaran S (Ind) (6.5) drew with Vinit Dhoot (Ind) (6.5)

AK Jagadeesh (6.5) drew with Vivaan Shah (Ind) (6.5).

