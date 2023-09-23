Asian Games 2023 Chess: India's best moments from previous Asian Games

The Asian Games have always provided a platform for athletes from across the continent to demonstrate their abilities and make their countries proud. India has consistently been a force to be reckoned with in the world of chess, winning numerous medals.

Let's look back at some of India's most memorable moments in the chess event from previous editions of the Asian Games.

Dominance in team events

The 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea, gave India's chess team, which included renowned players such as Viswanathan Anand, a platform to shine. One of the highlights of India's chess journey at the Asian Games was a gold medal win in the team event.

Individual brilliance

Individually, India's chess luminaries have also shone brightly. Viswanathan Anand is a name known not only in India but throughout the world of chess. Anand's gold medal win at the 2006 Doha Asian Games was a stroke of genius. His tactical brilliance and calm demeanour made him a great ambassador for Indian chess.

Young guns making their mark

Young Indian chess prodigies have also emerged through the Asian Games. Harika Dronavalli won bronze in the women's rapid event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. Her exceptional chess skills and tenacity were on full display as she outwitted formidable opponents.

Bright future beckons

There is a sense of anticipation and excitement in India as it prepares to compete in chess events at the 2023 Asian Games. With a rich history and a talented pool of young chess players like D. Gukesh, R. Praggnanandha, India hopes to carry on its tradition of excellence in this sport.

To summarise, India's chess performance at the Asian Games has been nothing short of remarkable. Indian chess players have consistently raised the bar, from team victories to individual triumphs and recent success in the mixed-team event.

The chessboard is set, and India's chess stars are ready to write another chapter of glory as the country eagerly awaits the 2023 Asian Games.