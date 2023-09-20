Asian Games 2023 Chess: Indians with the best chance of winning a medal

Chess is making a remarkable comeback to the Asian Games after a 13-year absence, and India is poised to field a formidable team led by a group of immensely talented young prodigies. In this article, we'll look at the Indian chess team's chances of winning at the upcoming Asian Games 2023.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa: The Rising Star

Tata Steel Chess Tournament 2023

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a young and extremely talented Indian, will leadthe charge. Praggnanandhaa made headlines at a young age when he became the world chess championship's youngest-ever finalist, a feat previously accomplished only by his idol, Viswanathan Anand.

His journey to the final demonstrated his enormous potential and determination. Although he was eventually defeated by the legendary Magnus Carlsen, the experience undoubtedly strengthened his resolve to aim higher in the future.

Gukesh D: India's New Chess Kingpin

Gukesh D (Image Courtesy: Chess.com)

Gukesh D is another chess prodigy making a name for himself on the international stage. Gukesh recently surpassed Viswanathan Anand as India's top chess player, marking a watershed moment in Indian chess history.

It's worth noting that Anand had been dethroned from the top spot for the first time in 37 years. Gukesh is already on the path to greatness at the age of 18 and is one of India's most promising contenders for a gold medal at the Asian Games 2023.

Koneru Humpy: Veteran Leader

Koneru Humpy (Image Courtesy: Chess.com)

While the young guns are expected to make headlines, the Indian chess team also benefits from Grandmaster Koneru Humpy's experience and leadership. Humpy is a chess veteran who has won two Asian Games gold medals.

At the age of 15, she became the youngest woman to achieve the Grandmaster title, and she has consistently demonstrated her prowess in the sport. Her recent outstanding performance in the Global Chess League, in which she led the upGrad Mumba Masters to the final, demonstrates her enduring excellence.

Harika Dronavalli: A Force to be Reckoned With

Harika Dronavalli, a bronze medalist at the 2010 Asian Games, adds depth to the women's team. Her experience and tenacity will be invaluable as she competes in the individual women's categories, hoping to add to her impressive list of achievements.

Indian chess team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi

Women: Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Koneru Humpy, Savitha Shri B, Harika Dronavalli

Chess's Historical Importance at the Asian Games

At the Asian Games, chess has a special place in Indian sporting history. At the Asian Games, the country won four medals in chess, including two golds and two bronzes. Humpy won the women's individual gold and helped the mixed team win gold in 2006. Harika Dronavalli added an individual women's bronze medal to India's tally in Guangzhou 2010, while the men's team, led by Pentala Harikrishna, finished third.

Finally, the return of chess to the Asian Games promises to be an exciting spectacle, with India fielding a formidable team. India's chances of winning medals at the Asian Games 2023 look promising, led by young prodigies Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Gukesh D, and bolstered by the experience of Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli.

As the chess world awaits the competition in Hangzhou, China, it is clear that Indian chess has a bright future, and the country has every reason to be excited about the possibility of gold.