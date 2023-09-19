The excitement is building as the Indian contingent prepares to compete in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Chess has been reintroduced to the prestigious event after a 13-year absence, and India's chess prodigies and veterans are poised to shine on the international stage.

Leading the charge is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, a 17-year-old sensation who has already made history as the youngest World Chess Championship finalist. Gukesh D, the new face of Indian chess, sits alongside him, having recently dethroned Vishwanathan Anand as the country's top-ranked player.

Grandmaster Koneru Humpy, a two-time Asian Games gold medalist, brings experience and leadership to the team. Harika Dronavalli, a former Asian Games bronze medalist, joins the women's squad as well.

Team India is poised to make a strong statement in both individual and team events, with its sights set on the coveted gold medals, thanks to a perfect blend of youthful vigour and veteran expertise. As the chess world awaits the match, India's chances at the event have never looked better.

Indian chess team for Asian Games 2023

Men: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi

Women: Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Koneru Humpy, Savitha Shri B, Harika Dronavalli

Asian Games 2023 Chess: Schedule

The Asian Games chess competition is set to captivate audiences from September 24 to October 7. India is sending a formidable contingent of 10 skilled chess athletes to compete on this grand stage, with four events scheduled.

Asian Games 2023: Chess Rules

Team events in the Asian Games chess competition follow the standard format, while the individual championship follows the rapid format. Each country is limited to five players for both team and individual events, ensuring a balanced and competitive chess landscape.

Where to watch Chess at the Asian Games 2023?

All matches will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. It will be live-streamed on OTT platforms such as Sony LIV in India.