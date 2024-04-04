Candidates 2024: A look at the Indians with the best chance of winning the tournament

The FIDE Candidates tournament, the pinnacle of elite chess contests, is due to begin in Toronto, Canada, eliciting excitement among chess fans worldwide. This year's edition is very important for India, since five of the country's chess players are competing for glory. R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh, and Vidit Gujrathi are among the open candidates, while Vaishali and Koneru Humpy will represent India in the women's category.

Along with these Indian prodigies, seasoned grandmasters including Fabiano Caruana from the United States, Ian Nepomniachtchi from Russia, Alireza Firouzja from France, and reigning Women's World Champion Lei Tingjie from China will battle for the title.

The victor of this renowned tournament will have the opportunity to face the reigning world champion, raising the event's stakes significantly.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa: The Young Prodigy

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, popularly known as Pragg, personifies the spirit of youthful brilliance in the realm of chess. At just 18 years old, he has already established himself as one of India's most promising chess players. Pragg's path to the Candidates competition has been highlighted by spectacular accomplishments, including a silver-medal finish in the last World Cup in Baku.

Pragg, who is mentored by eight-time Russian champion Peter Svidler, is a strong opponent on the board because of his strategic brilliance and fearless demeanor. With an amazing temperament and quick wit, Pragg is ready to confront the world's greatest and stake his claim to glory in the competition.

Koneru Humpy: The Seasoned Veteran

Koneru Humpy is a chess legend in India, with a nearly two-decade-long career. Humpy, known for her toughness and unflinching determination, has established herself as a formidable force in the world of chess. As the only Indian contestant with past experience in the Candidates event, she brings a plethora of knowledge and expertise.

Humpy's strong record versus her opponents demonstrates her potential for success, with victories against some of the world's finest players. Humpy, armed with a tenacious spirit and matchless skill, will strive to add a Candidates 2024 victory to her impressive record of successes, aiming for nothing less than chess immortality.

D. Gukesh: The Rising Star

D. Gukesh has emerged as a ray of hope for Indian chess, representing a new generation of exceptional talent. Gukesh, who is only 17 years old, has already made history as the second-youngest player to compete in the Candidates tournament, following in the footsteps of Bobby Fischer. His remarkable ascension through the rankings demonstrates his outstanding skill and strategic prowess on the board.

Gukesh's journey to the championship shows his unshakable determination and steely commitment, overcoming great difficulties to achieve his rightful place among the world's finest players. Gukesh hopes to leave his mark on the tournament scene, inspiring future generations of chess aficionados with his exceptional talent and potential for greatness.

As the Candidates tournament unfolds, the spotlight shines brightly on these Indian contenders, each poised to make history and etch their names in the annals of chess lore. With R. Praggnanandhaa, Koneru Humpy, and D. Gukesh leading the charge, India's presence in the tournament promises excitement, anticipation, and the potential for historic triumphs.