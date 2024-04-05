Candidates 2024: Results at the end of Day 1

In the highly anticipated Candidates 2024 chess tournament, all five Indian hopefuls began with draws in the first round. The matches featured fierce confrontations between compatriots and formidable opponents, laying the groundwork for an exciting competition ahead.

In the all-India match between Vidit and Gukesh, the game took an interesting turn when Vidit, playing with black, put Gukesh on the defensive early on. Following a knight trade that altered Gukesh's kingside pawn structure, Vidit took use of the opportunity to limit Gukesh's aggressive possibilities. Despite Gukesh's inventiveness, Vidit was able to maintain pressure and secure a draw after only 21 moves.

Meanwhile, R. Praggnanandhaa faced Alireza Firouzja, and the game ended in a draw after 39 moves of strategic play. The youthful grandmasters demonstrated their inventive approach to the game, exceeding the expectations of chess fans worldwide.

In addition to the Indian players, major competitors from around the world began their careers with varying success. On a day full of fascinating matchups, top seed Fabiano Caruana squandered his opportunities against fellow American and second seed Hikaru Nakamura.

In another fascinating match, the lowest-ranked player in the competition, Nijat Abasov, garnered praise for his gritty performance against two-time reigning champion Ian Nepomniachtchi. Abasov's flawless handling of the formidable opponent demonstrated his ability and determination on the big stage.

Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy and Vaishali Rameshbabu represented India in the women's event. In their first encounter, Vaishali and Humpy fought in a clever, manoeuvring struggle, maintaining an incredibly even position throughout. The match ended in a draw after 41 moves of careful manoeuvring.

As the competition progresses, all eyes will be on the Indian team as they attempt to create an impression on the global stage and achieve desired victories over top-ranked opponents. As the competition heats up, spectators can expect riveting clashes and impressive displays of skill from Indian players in the coming days.

Candidates 2024: Day 1 Results (Indians Only)

Open Category

D. Gukesh 1/2 - 1/2 Vidit Gujrathi

R. Praggnanandhaa 1/2 - 1/2 Alireza Firouzja

Women's Category

Rameshbabu Vaishali 1/2 - 1/2 Koneru Humpy