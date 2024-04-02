Candidates 2024: Why is Magnus Carlsen not playing?

Magnus Carlsen, the current World No. 1 and five-time World Champion in the classical format, is a notable absentee from the Candidates tournament, which is set to begin in Toronto on April 3. Within the chess community, Carlsen's decision to withdraw from the top chess competition has generated a great deal of conjecture and discussion.

In a candid statement, Carlsen attributed his withdrawal to a lack of motivation for playing the longer version of the game within the existing tournament structure.

"I would say the main reason is that I don’t enjoy it. It’s as simple as that," he remarked.

His absence has paved the way for Nijat Abasov to enter the field in Toronto, altering the dynamics of the tournament significantly.

Carlsen's disillusionment with classical chess is not a recent development. Earlier instances of discontent surfaced when he relinquished the opportunity to defend his world title in 2023, ultimately leading to Ding Liren's ascension to the throne. The Norwegian maestro lamented the dominance of opening preparation, citing it as a factor contributing to his lack of motivation to compete in classical chess tournaments.

Recently, Carlsen announced plans for a world chess tour based on the Chess960 format, underscoring his inclination towards shorter, more innovative variations of the game.

In a bold declaration of his superiority, Carlsen underlined how crucial it is to perform well in the game's three formats: classical, blitz, and rapid.

"Obviously, the rating system lags a bit behind, but if you look at that over time, that’s a pretty good indication of who the best players are," he explained.

"Also, if you want to know who the best player is, you don’t have to look at all the different formats; you can just look for my name," Carlsen added.

The Impact of Magnus Carlsen's Absence

Carlsen's withdrawal from the Candidates competition has left the chess community reeling. His impact extends beyond competitive play. As a global chess ambassador, the 33-year-old has motivated many people to learn the game and strive for brilliance. His revolutionary approach to chess, marked by originality, intuition, and strategic genius, has altered how the game is played and regarded.

However, the recent development has raised worries about the sport's future orientation. As players and fans consider the implications of his absence, the tournament takes on a new dimension, with contenders competing for victory in a field bereft of the reigning World No. 1.

According to Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana of the United States is the favourite to win the Candidates Tournament. Carlsen has also identified Hikaru Nakamura as an obvious favorite, while naming Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Alireza Firouzja of France as the tournament's most unpredictable competitors.