FIDE Candidates 2024: Full list of players competing, format, schedule and live-streaming details

The FIDE Candidates tournament, a pinnacle event in the world of chess, is set to capture fans as top players from all over the world meet in Toronto, Canada, from April 3 to April 22. This elite competition is the culmination of a difficult qualification process for the top eight players in both the open and women's divisions, securing a coveted position in this recognised event.

Among the contenders are several Indian players who have made history by reaching this stage for the first time ever. In the open category, prodigies Praggnanandhaa R, Gukesh D, and Vidit Gujrathi will showcase their skills, while in the women's category, Vaishali R and Koneru Humpy will strive to make their mark on the international stage.

The FIDE Candidates tournament is extremely important as the greatest classical chess competition organised by FIDE, rivalling even the World Championship in terms of status. The winner of this gruelling event will have the opportunity to challenge the reigning world champion in their respective category, with Ding Liren and Ju Wenjun currently holding the men's and women's crowns, respectively.

Magnus Carlsen, widely regarded as one of the greatest chess players of all time, has chosen not to compete in this year's competition despite qualifying.

As the world watches the developing drama of the FIDE Candidates tournament, all eyes will be on the participants as they compete on the chessboard for a chance at glory.

FIDE Candidates 2024: Full list of players competing

Open Category:

Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) - 2758

Praggnanandhaa R (India) - 2747

Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2804

Nijat Abasov (Azerbaijan) - 2632

Vidit Gujrathi (India) - 2727

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 2789

Alireza Firouzja (France) - 2760

Gukesh D (India) - 2743

Women's category:

Lei Tingjie (China) - 2550

Kateryna Lagno (Russia) - 2542

Aleksandra Goryachkina (Russia) - 2553

Nurgyul Salimova (Bulgaria) - 2426

Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) - 2520

Vaishali R (India) - 2481

Tan Zhongyi (China) - 2521

Humpy Koneru (India) - 2546

FIDE Candidates 2024: Format

The FIDE Candidates tournaments follow a double round-robin format, where each player faces every other participant twice. With 14 rounds and four rest days, the competition spans an intense schedule. Matches adhere to a time control of 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, with a 30-second increment per move thereafter.

Tiebreakers include rapid chess games, single round-robin matches, and blitz matches if needed, ensuring an exciting and competitive event.

FIDE Candidates 2024: Schedule

Open Category

Round 1 (April 4):

Fabiano Caruana vs Hikaru Nakamura

Nijat Abasov vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Alireza Firouzja vs R. Pragg

D. Gukesh vs Vidit Gujrathi

Round 2 (April 5):

Hikaru Nakamura vs Vidit Gujrathi

R. Pragg vs D. Gukesh

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Alireza Firouzja

Fabiano Caruana vs Nijat Abasov

Round 3 (April 6):

Nijat Abasov vs Hikaru Nakamura

Alireza Firouzja vs Fabiano Caruana

D. Gukesh vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Vidit Gujrathi vs R. Pragg

Round 4 (April 7):

Hikaru Nakamura vs R. Pragg

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Vidit Gujrathi

Fabiano Caruana vs D. Gukesh

Nijat Abasov vs Alireza Firouzja

Round 5 (April 9):

Alireza Firouzja vs Hikaru Nakamura

D. Gukesh vs Nijat Abasov

Vidit Gujrathi vs Fabiano Caruana

R. Pragg vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Round 6 (April 10):

D. Gukesh vs Hikaru Nakamura

Vidit Gujrathi vs Alireza Firouzja

R. Pragg vs Nijat Abasov

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Fabiano Caruana

Round 7 (April 11):

Hikaru Nakamura vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Fabiano Caruana vs Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu

Nijat Abasov vs Vidit Santosh Gujrathi

Alireza Firouzja vs D. Gukesh

Round 8 (April 13):

Hikaru Nakamura vs Fabiano Caruana

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Nijat Abasov

R. Pragg vs Alireza Firouzja

Vidit Gujrathi vs D. Gukesh

Round 9 (April 14):

Vidit Gujrathi vs Hikaru Nakamura

D. Gukesh vs R. Pragg

Alireza Firouzja vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Nijat Abasov vs Fabiano Caruana

Round 10 (April 15):

Hikaru Nakamura vs Nijat Abasov

Fabiano Caruana vs Alireza Firouzja

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs D. Gukesh

R. Pragg vs Vidit Gujrathi

Round 11 (April 17):

R. Pragg vs Hikaru Nakamura

Vidit Gujrathi vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

D. Gukesh vs Fabiano Caruana

Alireza Firouzja vs Nijat Abasov

Round 12 (April 18):

Hikaru Nakamura vs Alireza Firouzja

Nijat Abasov vs D. Gukesh

Fabiano Caruana vs Vidit Gujrathi

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs R. Pragg

Round 13 (April 20):

Ian Nepomniachtchi vs Hikaru Nakamura

R. Pragg vs Fabiano Caruana

Vidit Gujrathi vs Nijat Abasov

D. Gukesh vs Alireza Firouzja

Round 14 (April 21):

Hikaru Nakamura vs D. Gukesh

Alireza Firouzja vs Vidit Gujrathi

Nijat Abasov vs R. Pragg

Fabiano Caruana vs Ian Nepomniachtchi

Women' Category

Round 1 (April 4):

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Kateryna Lagno

Anna Muzychuk vs Nurgyul Salimova

Lei Tingjie vs Tan Zhongyi

R. Vaishali vs Humpy Koneru

Round 2 (April 5):

Kateryna Lagno vs Humpy Koneru

Tan Zhongyi vs R. Vaishali

Nurgyul Salimova vs Lei Tingjie

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Anna Muzychuk

Round 3 (April 6):

Anna Muzychuk vs Kateryna Lagno

Lei Tingjie vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

R. Vaishali vs Nurgyul Salimova

Humpy Koneru vs Tan Zhongyi

Round 4 (April 7):

Kateryna Lagno vs Tan Zhongyi

Nurgyul Salimova vs Humpy Koneru

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs R. Vaishali

Anna Muzychuk vs Lei Tingjie

Round 5 (April 9):

Lei Tingjie vs Kateryna Lagno

R. Vaishali vs Anna Muzychuk

Humpy Koneru vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Tan Zhongyi vs Nurgyul Salimova

Round 6 (April 10):

R. Vaishali vs Kateryna Lagno

Humpy Koneru vs Lei Tingjie

Tan Zhongyi vs Anna Muzychuk

Nurgyul Salimova vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Round 7 (April 11):

Kateryna Lagno vs Nurgyul Salimova

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Tan Zhongyi

Anna Muzychuk vs Humpy Koneru

Lei Tingjie vs R. Vaishali

Round 8 (April 13):

Kateryna Lagno vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Nurgyul Salimova vs Anna Muzychuk

Tan Zhongyi vs Lei Tingjie

Humpy Koneru vs R. Vaishali

Round 9 (April 14):

Humpy Koneru vs Kateryna Lagno

R. Vaishali vs Tan Zhongyi

Lei Tingjie vs Nurgyul Salimova

Anna Muzychuk vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Round 10 (April 15):

Kateryna Lagno vs Anna Muzychuk

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Lei Tingjie

Nurgyul Salimova vs R. Vaishali

Tan Zhongyi vs Humpy Koneru

Round 11 (April 17):

Tan Zhongyi vs Kateryna Lagno

Humpy Koneru vs Nurgyul Salimova

R. Vaishali vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Lei Tingjie vs Anna Muzychuk

Round 12 (April 18):

Kateryna Lagno vs Lei Tingjie

Anna Muzychuk vs R. Vaishali

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Humpy Koneru

Nurgyul Salimova vs Tan Zhongyi

Round 13 (April 20):

Nurgyul Salimova vs Kateryna Lagno

Tan Zhongyi vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Humpy Koneru vs Anna Muzychuk

R. Vaishali vs Lei Tingjie

Round 14 (April 21):

Kateryna Lagno vs R. Vaishali

Lei Tingjie vs Humpy Koneru

Anna Muzychuk vs Tan Zhongyi

Aleksandra Goryachkina vs Nurgyul Salimova

FIDE Candidates 2024: Live-streaming details

Viewers can watch the FIDE Candidates 2024 event live on the FIDE YouTube channel. While there has been no formal announcement regarding transmission in India, the matches will begin at 14:30 local time on April 4th.