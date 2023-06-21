Global Chess League 2023: Full Schedule, Match Timings, Squads and Where to watch in India

The much-anticipated Global Chess League 2023 is set to begin on June 22 in Dubai, bringing together some of the world's best chess players. This inaugural tournament promises to be an exciting showcase of strategy, skill, and fierce competition.

The Global Chess League 2023, with its unique format and an impressive lineup of teams, is set to captivate chess enthusiasts worldwide. Six teams will compete against each other in a double round-robin format, guaranteeing fierce battles and strategic brilliance on the chessboard.

The Triveni Continental Kings and the Upgrad Mumba Masters will square off in the league's first match.

The Global Chess League is played in a double round-robin format, with each team facing each other twice. A match consists of six boards, with a 15-minute time limit plus a 10-second increment for each move.

The tournament features distinct rules and a points system that differs from traditional FIDE-approved team events.

Match points will be awarded to teams based on their performance. A team that wins with black pieces receives four match points, while a team that wins with white pieces receives three points. In the event of a tie, each team receives one match point.

Global Chess League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Here is the full schedule for the Global Chess League 2023:

Thursday, 22 June

Match 1.1: Triveni Continental Kings vs upGrad Mumba Masters at 7:00 pm

Match 1.2: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Ganges Grandmasters at 8:20 pm

Friday, 23 June

Match 1.3: SG Alpine Warriors vs Balan Alaskan Knights at 3:30 pm

Match 2.3: Triveni Continental Kings vs Chingari Gulf Titans at 4:50 pm

Match 2.2: Ganges Grandmasters vs SG Alpine Warriors at 7:00 pm

Match 2.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Balan Alaskan Knights at 8:20 pm

Saturday, 24 June

Match 3.2: SG Alpine Warriors vs Triveni Continental Kings at 3:30 pm

Match 3.3: Balan Alaskan Knights vs Ganges Grandmasters at 4:50 pm

Match 3.2: Chingari Gulf Titans vs upGrad Mumba Masters at 7:00 pm

Match 4.2: Triveni Continental Kings vs Balan Alaskan Knights at 8:20 pm

Sunday, 25 June

Match 4.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Ganges Grandmasters at 3:30 pm

Match 4.3: Chingari Gulf Titans vs SG Alpine Warriors at 4:50 pm

Match 5.2: Balan Alaskan Knights vs Chingari Gulf Titans at 7:00 pm

Match 5.1: SG Alpine Warriors vs upGrad Mumba Masters at 8:20 pm

Monday, 26 June

Match 5.3: Ganges Grandmasters vs Triveni Continental Kings at 7:00 pm

Match 6.3: Balan Alaskan Knights vs SG Alpine Warriors at 8:20 pm

Tuesday, 27 June

Match 6.2: Ganges Grandmasters vs Chingari Gulf Titans at 7:00 pm

Match 6.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Triveni Continental Kings at 8:20 pm

Wednesday, 28 June

Match 7.1: Balan Alaskan Knights vs upGrad Mumba Masters at 7:00 pm

Match 7.2: SG Alpine Warriors vs Ganges Grandmasters at 8:20 pm

Thursday, 29 June

Match 7.3: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Triveni Continental Kings at 7:00 pm

Match 8.3: Ganges Grandmasters vs Balan Alaskan Knights at 8:20 pm

Friday, 30 June

Match 8.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs Chingari Gulf Titans at 3:30 pm

Match 8.2: Triveni Continental Kings vs SG Alpine Warriors at 4:50 pm

Match 9.1: Ganges Grandmasters vs upGrad Mumba Masters at 7:00 pm

Match 9.2: Balan Alaskan Knights vs Triveni Continental Kings at 8:20 pm

Saturday, 1 July

Match 9.3: SG Alpine Warriors vs Chingari Gulf Titans at 3:30 pm

Match 10.3: Triveni Continental Kings vs Ganges Grandmasters at 4:50 pm

Match 10.1: upGrad Mumba Masters vs SG Alpine Warriors at 7:00 pm

Match 10.2: Chingari Gulf Titans vs Balan Alaskan Knights at 8:20 pm

Global Chess League 2023: Teams and Players

Here are the full list of players at the Global Chess League 2023:

Balan Alaskan Knights: Ian Nepomniachtchi (ICON), Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Superstar Men), Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili (Superstar Women), Raunak Sadhwani (prodigy).

Chingari Gulf Titans: Jan-Krzysztof Duda (ICON), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov (Superstar Men), Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova (Superstar Women), Nihal Sarin (prodigy).

Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand (ICON), Richárd Rapport, Leinier Domínguez Pérez, (Superstar Men) Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili (Superstar Women), Andrey Esipenko (prodigy).

SG Alpine Warriors: Magnus Carlsen (ICON), Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi (Superstar Men), Elisabeth Pähtz, Irina Krush (Superstar Women), Praggnanandhaa R (prodigy).

upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (ICON), Vidit Gujrathi, Alexander Grischuk (Superstar Men), Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli (Superstar Women), Javokhir Sindarov (prodigy).

Triveni Continental Kings: Ding Liren (ICON), Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi (Superstar Men), Kateryna Lagno, Nana Dzagnidze (Superstar Women), Jonas Buhl Bjerre (prodigy).

Global Chess League 2023: How to watch in India?

Chess enthusiasts in India can catch all the gripping action of the Global Chess League 2023 on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform will broadcast the matches live, allowing fans to enjoy the games from the comfort of their homes.

