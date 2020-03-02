GM Koneru Humpy moves up to No. 2 position in world chess rankings

Koneru Humpy

What’s the story?

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy climbed to the No. 2 spot in the current world rankings, replacing the current Women’s World Champion -- Ju Wenjun of China.

In case you did not know

Humpy, who is the current World Rapid Chess Champion, recently won the Cairns Cup, besting several renowned names in the sport (including Wenjun herself).

Heart of the matter

As per the FIDE ratings for the month of March, Humpy, who has either won or tied for the first spot in three consecutive elite tournaments, is now on 2586 (Elo), second only to Chinese Grandmaster Hou Yifan, who occupies the first position in the list (with 2658).

Koneru Humpy clinches Cairns Cup, moves to second spot in world ranking



World rapid champion Koneru Humpy claimed her second title in the last two months by beating pic.twitter.com/2InChU61yS — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) February 17, 2020

In the world rankings for the open section, former world champion Viswanathan Anand ranks 16th in the list while Vidit Santosh Gujarati occupies the 22nd place. Magnus Carlsen, the reigning World Chess Champion, tops this list.

What’s next?

The 32-year-old, who has been consistently putting in good performances, is now in contention for reaching the top spot in women’s chess.

We are sure her recent run of form, in addition to her latest ascent in the world rankings, will motivate her to reach the top spot.