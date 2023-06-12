India's Divya Deshmukh and Mary Ann Gomes clinch double podium in Asian Continental Chess Championship

India's Divya Deshmukh nailed the championship title in the women's classical event at the Asian Continental Chess Championship on Sunday, June 11. On the other hand, Mary Ann Gomes ended up securing the runner-up position.

Divya, a talented 17-year-old chess player, concluded the ninth round, which was the final, with a draw against Kazakhstan's Xenia Balabayeva. As a result, she secured a total of 7.5 points to claim the first position. Mary also drew in the final round, earning 6.5 points and settling for second place.

Divya's outstanding performance comprised a convincing victory over WIM Meruert Kamalidenova from Kazakhstan in the penultimate round.

Apart from this, another Indian player, Sakshi Chitlange, gathered 5.5 points, securing the seventh position in the tournament. P V Nandhidhaa secured 5 points and Aashna Makhija with the same integers finished 13th and 14th respectively among the Indian participants.

Abhimanyu Puranik's near miss in Asian Continental Chess Championship

In the Open event, GM Abhimanyu Puranik, having a strong chance of winning an award before the final round, could only manage a draw against Azamat Utegaliyev. Totaling 6.5 points, he set in fourth place. Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi, initially the top seed in the tournament, finished in sixth place with 6.5 points, followed by S P Sethuraman in seventh place.

Uzbekistan's GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov secured the top position in the Open event. The contest saw intense battles between some of the finest chess players from across the continent, with participants portraying their skills and strategic thinking throughout the tournament.

Divya Deshmukh's victory emphasizes her exceptional talent and brings recognition to the growing presence of Indian chess players on the global level. Notably, India has a rich chess heritage and has produced several world-class players who have achieved remarkable success in various tournaments.

The Asian Continental Chess Championship is a platform for players to showcase their abilities, compete at a high level, and gain valuable experience. The achievements of Divya Deshmukh, Mary Ann Gomes, and the other Indian players exhibit the country's commitment to nurturing young talents and promoting chess as a sport.

This triumph in Asian Continental Chess Championship will undoubtedly boost aspiring chess players in India and encourage them to pursue excellence in the game.

